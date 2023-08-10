A Twin Cities man has been charged with two counts of first degree damage to property, taking/driving a motor vehicle without owner consent and tampering with a motor vehicle.

John Leonard Olson, 23, of Minnetonka was staying at a cabin in Sturgeon Lake when he allegedly caused about $70,000 worth of damage to property at Toy Barn Storage LLC. in Sturgeon Lake, according to the Pine County criminal complaint. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0