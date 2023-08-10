A Twin Cities man has been charged with two counts of first degree damage to property, taking/driving a motor vehicle without owner consent and tampering with a motor vehicle.
John Leonard Olson, 23, of Minnetonka was staying at a cabin in Sturgeon Lake when he allegedly caused about $70,000 worth of damage to property at Toy Barn Storage LLC. in Sturgeon Lake, according to the Pine County criminal complaint.
Pine County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy a little after 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 2 to check the damage.
The property owner met the deputy and reported that the gate was damaged after a piece of construction machinery drove through it.
The property is a 3.5 acre facility with several boats and mini-storage buildings which is enclosed by a large metal fence, as well as a wooded area on the sides without a fence.
The deputy met with the owner of the Ultimate Dealer Auction next to the storage company also.
When the auction owner arrived at his business Sunday morning, he said he discovered a BOMAG construction roller, a 6,000 pound, self propelled, motorized and drivable machine with an attached cylindrical drum in front that is used for compacting the earth and gravel and has two tires in the rear. The roller also contains a cab with seating, steering wheel and other typical driving controls. However, he did not notice anything missing or damaged on his property.
The roller belongs to a company that was doing work around the storage area, according to the storage company owner.
They viewed the security video from several cameras around the property, several of which also had audio.
They allegedly heard Olson shouting at the fireworks going off in the background and the engine of the roller around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
Around 9:53 p.m. the cameras showed the male in the driver’s seat of the roller and driving it around the property, according to the criminal complaint.
As he was driving, he shouted, “Sally!” and “beep beep.”
The camera showed him stopping near the gate and going to the gate’s keypad.
When he was unable to open the gate with the keypad, the camera shows Olson getting back on the roller and attempting to ram the gate open. When that didn’t work, he again returned to the keypad.
The sound of fireworks going on in the background could be heard on the security video. Olson shouted, “whoo! Happy Fourth!”
He got back on the roller and rammed the gate about 10 times, according to the criminal complaint. It caused significant damage but did not break the gate.
He was seen on the video getting off of the driver’s seat, where he stood next to the roller and guided it forward while alongside it and let the roller drive through and bust open the gate, according to the complaint.
Olson is seen on the video driving back and forth over the gate. At one point, Olson had his arm extended and was making a fist in the air, simulating riding a rodeo bull. Part of the gate was stuck on the rollers engine housing, causing the gate to bend out more and the housing to bend and incur paint damage.
On one of the security cameras a cell phone was seen falling out of his pocket. It landed on the driveway where the law enforcement later found it and used it to track down Olson.
After he freed the roller from the gate, he shut it off, then tried to start it again. He grabbed one of the metal rod slats lying on the ground and used it to remove the rollers metal engine housing, he then threw it on the ground. When he was unable to start the roller again, he walked through the gate of the Toy Barn Storage LLC lot and shouted, “Sally, I need you. Where are you?”
Later, Olson was seen on camera running into the woods next to one of the buildings, then climbing over a fence into the Ultimate Dealer Auction where he entered several of the cars in the lot.
Two females arrived in a Toyota Prius around 10:50 p.m. and shouted his name. They parked outside of the destroyed gate, got out of the vehicle and walked around the buildings calling his name. They were heard on the video saying that he had to be there as his phone was showing that he was there. They took photos of the damage on their cell phones as they walked through the lot. Several minutes later Olson responded when he saw one of the women walking by the fence. She asked what he was doing.
According to the complaint, Olson replied, “I’m not going to lie, I tried to steal every car in this lot.” He is then seen on video climbing back over the fence into the Toy Barn Storage LLC to meet the female.
They discussed his lost cell phone and they left the property about 10:55 p.m.
The deputy looked at the cell phone as it was going into evidence and saw the phone number displayed below the lost iPhone language. The phone was registered to Sarah Carlson of Edina. When the deputy checked her DVS photo, it looked like one of the females from the security video.
A Pine County investigator reviewed the case and discovered that the number to the phone belonged to a “John Olson.” The investigator sent a text to Carlson asking her to have Olson call him, according to the complaint.
Olson’s mom called the investigator and explained that he had spent the weekend at a cabin in Sturgeon Lake. Carlson also called the investigator. She said that they stayed with a group of friends and went to Doc’s Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday, according to the complaint. Docs is about 500 feet from the gate of Toy Barn Storage LLC. She allegedly said that they tried to get a ride back to the cabin, but couldn’t find one, so they walked. She said that Olson wandered off and they could not find him. They pinged his phone and tracked it to the storage business and noticed the gate.
The investigator looked at Olson’s Facebook page and the photos matched the male in the security videos.
The counts carry a maximum sentence of about 20 years and/or $40,000 fine.
