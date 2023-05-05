Every Tuesday and Wednesday from September through April, you can find some of the most eager bowlers at Route 61 in Moose Lake.  

Youth bowlers from Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum all come together after school and enjoy three games of bowling.  Volunteers Christina Cosgrove and Machelle Fishback are there every week to maintain order, help the kids out and complete all necessary paperwork for the league.  

