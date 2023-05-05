Every Tuesday and Wednesday from September through April, you can find some of the most eager bowlers at Route 61 in Moose Lake.
Youth bowlers from Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum all come together after school and enjoy three games of bowling. Volunteers Christina Cosgrove and Machelle Fishback are there every week to maintain order, help the kids out and complete all necessary paperwork for the league.
This is a sanctioned league and scores are reported to the Minnesota State Bowling Association. James, age 11, said that he enjoys bowling because Christina and Machelle are nice, he gets to hang out with friends, and he likes the game.
In March and April, youth who qualified participated in three different regional tournaments - the Storm, the Pepsi Challenge and the Singles tournaments.
Vincent, age 11, said he enjoys bowling to attend these types of tournaments. Route 61 youth have several moving on to state competition. For the Pepsi Challenge, Auron Fishback (U10 boys) and Emma Hanson (U8 girls) will be moving on. For the Storm, Auron and Emma will be competing again and Atticus Richter, Jackson Rigelman and Logan Hanson, all U12, will be participating.
These young bowlers bowl either Tuesdays or Wednesdays, and Machelle reports that each day there are approximately 16-18 kids, with an age span of kindergarten through high school seniors. The cheers for a surprise strike are matched with the flickering lights of the lane. Youth cheer for their friends as they pick up a spare. Atticus, who has bowled for three years, and his friend, Cecelia, stated that they both enjoy bowling. Cecelia especially enjoys the free soda provided by Route 61 when she gets two strikes. Vivian, age 7, was very enthusiastic about her bowling, also sharing that sometimes she, too, gets a strike.
The kids celebrated the end of the year with a tournament and hot dogs, chips and pop.
Watch for information in the fall at back to school nights to sign your child up to join in the fun.
