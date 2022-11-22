The Rebels hockey team is having a good season. The young team is stepping up to play local and Twin Cities teams.
While they lost the first game of the season, they won the next three.
“I thought we played our best games this season so far on Friday night,” said head coach Reilly Fawcett. “That was one of the best games I’ve seen the girls play in a while...Every girl has a role on the team and they fit into theirs really well on Friday.”
She said sophomore forward Sandra Ribich is having a good season so far.
“She is such a dominant player and a positive role model for the younger girls,” said Fawcett.
The team won 5-2 against the Washburn team at home Friday night. The Washburn team had a variety of penalties, helping the Rebels pick up two power play goals.
Saturday’s game was more of a challenge for the young Rebels team. They are a mix of sophomores and juniors this season with a few younger players.
The girls won 1-0 in overtime Saturday.
“It was a battle the whole game and went back and forth,” said Fawcett. “We were outshot, but Mallory Hartl gave us a chance. Mallory has been outstanding for us in nets this year and we can count on her in big game situations like Saturday.”
She added that Sandra Ribich scored the lone goal from a pass from Megan Hatten berger.
“Megan also had a great start to the year and works very well with Sandra on the top line,” said Fawcett.
The Rebels play nearby C-E-C at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Riverside.
