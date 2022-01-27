Willow “Wonder Woman” Stangeland is headed back to Missouri to compete at the National Silver Glove Boxing Championship in Independence, Missouri for the second year in a row. This year she is bringing someone with her.
Moose Lake resident Mackenzie “Mighty Mouse” McNamara, 11, is Minnesota State Champion 2022 and Upper Midwest Champion in the 10-year-old group and will be attending nationals for the first time.
“Willow is now 5-1 as an amateur and won the state championship by unanimous decision,” said Jimmy “The Bull” Barnes, coach and owner of Front Street Training Center in Barnum. “She is now number three ranked 110 pound female in the United States and a two time Minnesota state champion and two time Upper Midwest champion.”
The 34 year-old Barnes purchased the space in Barnum when the pandemic hit in 2020. He is a world ranked professional MMA boxer and has appeared on ESPN and at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He said he is happy with the growing girls team at the training center and feels they are doing well. McNamara puts in an average of four hours of training daily with Barnes.
“They are both nervous and excited to represent the Midwest,” Barnes said.
