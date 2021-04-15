The Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association (DAYBA) has announced their Minnesota teams for the 2021 Border Battle. DAYBA is a private, nonprofit organization committed to promoting and supporting the game of basketball in the Duluth Superior metro area.  

Brady Watrin

Pictured above is Brady Watrin.

 
Mason Olson

Mason Olson is above wearing white.

 

This year’s team includes two local players. The Minnesota boys’ team members are: Mason Olson and Brady Watrin-Moose Lake Willow River; Adam Schneider-Cloquet; Hunter Hannuksela-Mesabi East; Jeff Lorenz-Nashwauk Keewatin; Mattie Thompson-Duluth East; Mayson-Brown-Hibbing; Noah Paulson-Duluth East; Parker Maki-Hibbing; and Riley Fischer-Esko. 

Northeast Minnesota basketball is as good as it’s ever been. 

