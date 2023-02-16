The thirteen-and-four Crosby-Ironton boys’ basketball team and their veteran coaches Galovich and Tesdahl had a road trip to the Willow River gym on Tuesday. The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels secured the win 69-62. Friday, the Moose Lake Willow River boys made a bus trip over to the McGregor School, winning 70-58.
Adam Neumann kept the Rebels on top of the Crosby-Ironton Rangers, scoring 20 points in the first half, including four from beyond the arch. Jimmy Walker grabbed 13 rebounds. Owen Loew had four assists in the game with the Rangers.
At halftime the Rebels led the Rangers 40-30. The Rebels were quick to get down court and had the lead 53-46 with 9:18 left in the game. But the Rangers kept fighting back. Rebels led with 11.9 seconds left. Luke Dewey went to the line shooting two free throws with 10.6 seconds left. Walker scored with 8.7 seconds on the clock. Eli Youngs was fouled and was on the charity strip to seal the victory, 69-62.
Neumann finished with 25 points.
“Great win against Crosby-Ironton. Our boys came ready to play,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “We shot well, played great defense, and we got the win against the higher-rated Crosby team.”
The seniors started the game against McGregor on Friday and it was a bit of a rocky start but the players got back on track, pulling out a 70-58 victory. The team in the lead changed almost every time down the court. The Mercuries hustled, were quick, played hard and very physical. At halftime the Rebels had a five-point edge 31-26.
In the second half, the Rebels kept up the scoring pace, despite their low scoring percentage. Neumann put in 20 as did Nelson. Walker had an amazing night on the boards with 12 offensive rebounds and six defensive ones. Nelson grabbed six, McGregor’s team finished the game with balanced scoring. “I think we struggled coming off the big win against Crosby-Ironton and we weren’t ready to play at the start of the game against McGregor” said Dewey. “McGregor has a good team and we needed to play at a higher level to beat them. We made some adjustments in the second half and were able to stretch our lead and bring home a victory. It wasn’t a pretty win but it’s a win, and that’s what counts.”
MLWR Section 7AA (13-8) played at Chisholm Section 7A (11-9) on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Their last regular season home games are Thursday, Feb. 16 against Cloquet Section 7AAA (10-10) and Friday against Barnum Section 5A (14-7). Before the Cloquet varsity game the five seniors on the Rebel team will be honored. Come out and support your local athletes.
