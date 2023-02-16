bb

The thirteen-and-four Crosby-Ironton boys’ basketball team and their veteran coaches Galovich and Tesdahl had a road trip to the Willow River gym on Tuesday. The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels secured the win 69-62. Friday, the Moose Lake Willow River boys made a bus trip over to the McGregor School, winning 70-58. 

 Adam Neumann kept the Rebels on top of the Crosby-Ironton Rangers, scoring 20 points in the first half, including four from beyond the arch. Jimmy Walker grabbed 13 rebounds. Owen Loew had four assists in the game with the Rangers. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0