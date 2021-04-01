Upsala upsets Bombers ending their season

The Barnum Bombers would travel to Upsala to take on the Cardinals on March 24. Reed Kornovich would start the night off for the Bombers with a nice 3-pointer.
Next it would be Jake Hultgren sending in the long bomb for three to put the Bombers up 6-0. The Cardinals would finally get on the board driving in to the basket for two points. Joe Peterson would then take his turn at launching in the long range shot for another three for the Bombers. The Cardinals would soon foul Peterson to put him on the line for a pair of free-throws, giving the Bombers an 11-2 lead.
The Cardinals would then go on a scoring run of their own bringing themselves to a two point deficit, 11-9. Garrett Coughlin would stand his ground and put up the ball for two points, while Hultgren would again find himself on the line to sink a pair of free-throws to give the Bombers a 15-9 lead. The Cardinals would then move the ball down the court and put up the long ball to move the score to within three points once again. Willie Richardson would then find his way to the line to sink a pair of free-throws. The Cardinals would again make a short run and move to within 1 point of the Bombers. 17-16. Hultgren would then drive to the basket to land his shot, while getting fouled to put him on the line for the extra point that he would easily land, 20-16.
Again, the Cardinals would land the long ball to bring themselves to within one point again. The Cardinals would then drive to the basket landing a shot of their own while drawing the foul from the Bombers, also landing the extra point giving them the lead, 20-22. Matthew Berry would then find a way to move to the basket to tie the game up at 22 all. The Cardinals would then drive to the basket a couple more times be for the first half would come to an end giving them a 22-26 lead going into halftime.
The Cardinals would come out of halftime ready to score and would add four points onto their lead before the Bombers’ Hultgren would go to the line to sink one of two from the free-throw line. The Bombers would then go on a scoring run of their own as Coughlin, Kornovich, and Richardson would all score bringing the Bombers to tie up the game, 30-30. The Cardinals would then go to the line to regain the lead sinking one of two for a 30-31 lead.
Richardson would not be denied as he would go to the line to sink one of two to tie the game up once again. From that point on though the Cardinals would begin to pull ahead of the Bombers with small spurts to take the game. 56-65.
Reed Kornovich would lead the Bombers with 17 points, while Joe Peterson would add 11 points. Jake Hultgren would end the night with nine points, while Willie Richardson would add in seven points. Garrett Coughlin, Mathew Berry and Max Moors would all add in four points to end the Bombers season falling 65-56 to the Cardinals of Upsala.
