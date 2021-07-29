Up North Elite is a 17U AAU boys’ basketball team based in Moose Lake with eight Moose Lake Willow River players antwo players from Cloquet. They just finished their season, playing in Nebraska, winning over Chicago 66-26, Oklahoma Next Level 91-70, Iowa Chill 74-60, losing two close games to Sioux Falls SD 67-76 and Iowa Prep 47-58, playing five games in two days (two games at 8:00 a.m.) on Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25. Phillip Sheetz was featured as a Gateway West Top Performer, scoring 40 points (11 threes) against Oklahoma Next Level.
There were 22 teams in the 17U division coming from Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
The season started in April, with Comets Shootout-St. Cloud, Meg Vang-Eagan, Battle of the Lakes-Plymouth, Ball Til You Fall-Eau Claire, Twin Ports Border Battle-Superior, Bloomington Showcase and Gateway to the West Classic-Omaha.
After MLWR school basketball season, Sam and Paul Dewey, organized/coordinated/scheduled the Up North Elite AAU team, getting players, designing uniforms, collecting fees, signing up for tournaments, downloading game films, sending in game rosters and the limited number of fans that were allowed to attend, and setting up practices. Pat Dewey ran the practices and coached the games in April and May. Angie Orvedahl was assistant coach. Minnesota State High School League rules allowed for Paul to also coach in June and July. Isabel Dewey filmed all the games and Bridget Dewey scheduled accommodations.
The Up North Elite team took on many great teams, some of the top players in the state were in every game, and the basketball players improved after all these contests. Members of the team are MLWR players: Duane Broughton, Luke Dewey, Sam Dewey, Chance Lunde, Landin Kurhajetz, Logan Orvedahl, Phillip Sheetz, Alex Watrin, and Cloquet players, Caleb Hanson, and Alec Turnbull.
