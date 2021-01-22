Two wins jump start Lady Rebels basketball season

The ML/WR girls basketball team began their shortened season with a 2-0 start. Thursday, Jan 14, they played the Aitkin Gobblers and then traveled to Barnum to take on the Bombers, Saturday.
The Rebels started out slow finding themselves down 8-3. Aitkin struck first in the scoring department (2-0). Maci Kukuk started out the Rebel scoring with a free throw. Ella Rhoades got the rebound and banked it in to make the score 3-2. ML/WR shooting went cold, allowing the Gobblers to go up 8-3. Emily Bohnsack broke the scoring funk with a 3 pointer followed by a Monica Mikrot 3 pointer putting the Rebels up 9-8 at the 12 minute mark of the game. Natalie Mikrot followed by hitting 3 free throws. The Lady Rebels went on a 14-0 run before the Gobblers were able to sink a bucket. The Gobblers came back with a run of their own scoring 4 more points and then were able to convert missed free throw attempts to 2 points making the score 16-14. Monica Mikrot scored another 3 points off a flurry of turnovers by both teams putting the Rebels back up by 5 (19-14). ML/WR went on a 10-4 run (29-18). Kelli Granquist added 2 to make it 31-23. Skyla Thompson, Natalie Mikrot , and Grace Stephenson finished off the half with a 3 pointer each and a free throw by E. Rhoades. Rebels lead at halftime 41-27.
The Lady Rebels started out the second half with a N. Mikrot 3 pointer and a free throw (45-30). The Rebels and Gobblers traded baskets before the Rebels increased their lead to 55-36. The ML/WR defense in the last stanza allowed the Gobblers to sneak back into the game at 55-44. The Rebel defense left the lane open, allowing Aitkin to drive for the easy two and some 3 pointers - causing the shortened lead. Ella Rhoades started out a Rebel scoring spree with a free throw followed by a Skyla Thompson, Monica Mikrot and Natalie Mikrot 3 point bonanza pushing the lead back up to 19 points. Sara Christy, Kelli Granquist, and Emily Bohnsack, Skyla Thompson and N. Mikrot add to the Rebel scoring to push the lead to 72-51. The lack of Rebel defense again allowed the Gobblers to add to their scoring, but the Lady Rebel lead was too deep to make up. The Lady Rebels win their first game 83-66.
“Aitkin was our first game, the girl's first game wearing a mask. With a new offensive system I thought they did a decent job making extra passes, and hitting shots. It was a slow start, but when they started getting rebounds and playing better defense we started to put the game away.” Coach Mathson
On Saturday, Jan. 16, the Rebels made the short trip to Barnum to take on rival Bombers.
Natalie Mikrot started out the game with a 3 pointer followed by 2 free throws quickly putting the Rebels up 5-0. Rayna Klejeski converted 2 free throws for a 5-2 score (Rebels). Both teams traded baskets with Ella Rhoades scoring 2 points and Barnum adding three making the score 7-5. ML/WR once again had another 3 point bonanza
started out by Monica Mikrot and added to by Natalie Mikrot pushing the lead to 22-10 Rebels. Barnum scored 4 unanswered points to pull within 8 (22-14). Skyla Thompson drove for a nice reverse under the basket layup followed by another N. Mikrot 3 pushing the lead to 27-14. Barnum answered with 2 of their own making it 27-16 - Rebels. Both teams’ shooting went cold until Maci Kukuk hit an old fashioned 3 increasing the score to 30-16. Barnum answered with 2 points before Emily Bonhsack and Skyla Thomspon hit back to back layups The Rebel defense tightened up in the first half making it difficult for the Bombers to use their inside game. The Rebels finished off the half with a last shot 3 point play completed by Maci Kukuk as the clock ticked to zero. Rebels go into the locker room with a 43-21 lead.
The Bombers started out the second half, scoring with a 3, but N. Mikrot answered with two 3’s making the lead 49-26 Rebels. Both teams had another cold shooting spell before a Skyla Thompson layup and another N. Mikrot 3 pointer pushed the lead back out to 56-28. Kelli Granquist and Carmen Hoffman each contributed a 3 pointer of their own, to pad the lead at 62-32.
Hannah Roach also sank a 3 point attempt for her first points of varsity her career. Rebels win 73-44
Rayna Klejeski was top scorer for Barnum with 17 points, Anessa Davis added 9, Olivia Bogenholm contributed 6, Kendra Jurek and Jacinda Wright produced 5 each and Kyra Heaton added 2.
“This game started off slow just like our first game. Barnum ran a zone which really helped our strength which is 3 point shooting. It does help that Natalie Mikrot hit 10 three pointers. I believe we still need to rebound better, limit turnovers, and communicate more on defense. Both games were fun, but the sky's the limit for this team and we only are scratching the surface of this offense.” Coach Mathson
The next game for the Rebels is Thursday Jan 21 vs. Esko in Willow River and Barnum plays again on Tuesday (Jan. 19) vs. Cloquet.
