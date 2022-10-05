The MLWRB Cross Country team stayed in Minnesota and headed north to the Hibbing Rotary Invite on Thursday, Sept. 29. There was 24 teams in attendance with 1 AAA, 8AA and 15A teams. The girls had 202 runners and the boys had 255 runners in their races.
The weather finally cooled down from the past 80 degree temps they had been running in, down into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and a steady breeze. Usually the junior high runs first but this time the girls varsity and JV started the day. The race started out fine than a big grey cloud came in and brought a light rain and pea sized hail. The hail quit in short order but a light rain continued even though the sun came out. The rain ended but started up again during the boys varsity and JV races. Once again it was a light rain along with the sun shining at times. Of course when the junior high races went off, which is usually when the varsity runs, the sun came out and they had two excellent races weather wise.
The top 15 varsity runners received medals and the top three teams received medals for each of the varsity runners on the team. Even though no Rebels won an individual medal during the races, the boys team earned those team medals with a third place finish behind a AA and a AAA team. The boys varsity team consisted of Shawn Bailey 16th, Murray Salzer 18th, Elliott Wasche 24th, Daniel Mikrot 32nd, Eli Berger 35th, Eoghan Heaslip 58th and Gavin Thiry 61st. The girls team also did quite well with a 10th place finish behind two other A, 6AA and 1AAA team. The varsity girls were Brooklyn Wasche 22nd, Amelia Olson 59th, Danica Wyman 72nd, Isabel Dewey 73rd, Ella Heaton 82nd, Shannon Granquist 96th and Olivia Jutila 105th.
“Awesome job everybody,” exclaimed Head Coach Adam Whelan. “We had 27 kids run the 5K and 24 of them had season best times. Of those 24 kids we had 17 of them with career best times!”
Next up the Rebels headed west to McGregor on Tuesday Oct. 4 at the Minnesota National Golf Course for the first McGregor XC Invitational. Then they will head back up the North Shore to Grand Marias for their Conference Championship at 1p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
