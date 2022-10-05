 The MLWRB Cross Country team stayed in Minnesota and headed north to the Hibbing Rotary Invite on Thursday, Sept. 29. There was 24 teams in attendance with 1 AAA, 8AA and 15A teams. The girls had 202 runners and the boys had 255 runners in their races. 

    The weather finally cooled down from the past 80 degree temps they had been running in, down into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and a steady breeze. Usually the junior high runs first but this time the girls varsity and JV started the day. The race started out fine than a big grey cloud came in and brought a light rain and pea sized hail. The hail quit in short order but a light rain continued even though the sun came out. The rain ended but started up again during the boys varsity and JV races. Once again it was a light rain along with the sun shining at times. Of course when the junior high races went off, which is usually when the varsity runs, the sun came out and they had two excellent races weather wise.

