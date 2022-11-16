The Section 7AA Moose Lake Willow River Rebels football team had a road trip to St. Cloud Technical High School for the first round of the Minnesota State High School League’ state playoffs. The Section 8AA champions, Barnesville Trojans, were seeded to play the 7AA champions in the state quarterfinals. It was very windy, rainy and cold, with flakes of snow. The maintenance crew was scattering ice melt on the slushy, metal bleachers. The fans filled the stands despite the unfavorable conditions.  

 The Rebels had played the Trojans four years ago in the state quarterfinals. The Trojans run a Power T offense where three running backs line up five yards behind the quarterback. The quarterback gets the snap and turns his back to the defense for the handoff. They ran their offense with precision and were very deceptive, making it difficult to tell which running back had the ball or if the quarterback kept it. The Rebel coaches have been preparing the kids for this level of football since the first day of practice.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0