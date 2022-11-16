The Section 7AA Moose Lake Willow River Rebels football team had a road trip to St. Cloud Technical High School for the first round of the Minnesota State High School League’ state playoffs. The Section 8AA champions, Barnesville Trojans, were seeded to play the 7AA champions in the state quarterfinals. It was very windy, rainy and cold, with flakes of snow. The maintenance crew was scattering ice melt on the slushy, metal bleachers. The fans filled the stands despite the unfavorable conditions.
The Rebels had played the Trojans four years ago in the state quarterfinals. The Trojans run a Power T offense where three running backs line up five yards behind the quarterback. The quarterback gets the snap and turns his back to the defense for the handoff. They ran their offense with precision and were very deceptive, making it difficult to tell which running back had the ball or if the quarterback kept it. The Rebel coaches have been preparing the kids for this level of football since the first day of practice.
MLWR began the game with a dropped kickoff, going four and out. The Trojans got the ball on downs. Eight minutes into the contest, after Barnesville rushed for four first downs, Braeden Bredman scored from four yards out. Isaac Maneval’s kick was through the uprights, giving the Trojans a 7-0 lead.
“Their defensive line is so big and strong-they just outmuscled our offensive line,” said MLWR coach Dave Louzek. “We weren’t able to run the ball.”
Rebels’ second possession was a loss of three and an incomplete pass and were forced to punt again.
On Barnesville second offensive possession, they started with a false start penalty, the referee’s hat blew off down the field and an illegal motion penalty. Then with just seconds left in the first quarter, Trojan rusher, John Roller, took it in for six more points. Trojans leading 13-0 and the referee’s hat went blowing down the field again.
Rebels’ defense was able to hold Barnesville scoreless in the second and third quarters.
Roller is the leading running back for Barnesville, and escaped the Rebels’ defense in the fourth quarter for a 53-yard touchdown. Dawson Gregg ran in the two-point conversion for a final score of 21-0.
The Rebels’ power on the ground was not working against the Trojans’ defensive line that was so big and strong. The Trojans had 207 rushing yards to Rebels’ 29-yards on the ground. The Rebels’ quarterback, Adam Neumann, went to the air 20 times with eight completions with 96-yards.
The Trojans (11-0) had been winning all season with lopsided scoring 56-3, 57-0, 56-0, and 62-0, but the Rebel squad matched up physically to the Trojans and it was a defensive battle.
Defensively, Jackson Thompson had eight tackles and four assists to lead the Rebels. Jaxsyn Schmidt had 5/1, Luke Dewey five, Noah Williams four, Jimmy Walker 3/3, JP Mesojedec 3/1, Sam Knezevich 3/2, Oliver Eckerman 2/2, Jakob Mossberg and Nick Jusczak 2/1, Austin Johnson 1/1, Zach Danelski 1/3, Luke Danelski one tackle, and Owen Loew one asssist.
The Trojans advanced to play Jackson County Central in the Class AA semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 9 a.m.
