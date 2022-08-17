Jamie Nelson, race director said the triathlon drew 81 participants this year, up 20 from last year. Her goal is to bring in 100 participants in the next few years. The weather cooperated with overcast skies and a balmy 60 or so degrees. Three people asked to be pulled out of the water portion, but proceeded to finish the other portions of the triathlon. Nelson is thankful for all of the volunteers, but noted that over half were members of the Rebels football team. They helped set up the event, gave directions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.