Tower Tap Bar of Kettle River trounces End Zone Bar of Rutledge

The Ladies of the End Zone Bar in Rutledge play host to the Ladies of the Tower Tap Bar of Kettle River on the 15th of July in a double header. The Ladies of the Tower Tap would step up to the plate first to begin the evening of Softball. Tower Tap would dominate from the beginning as they would swing the bat well driving in 10 runs in the first inning. The End Zone would struggle as they would only manage to score 1 run in the first inning. The second inning would see Tower Tap scoring an additional 5 runs with Kamille Korpela landing an infield home run. End Zone would not score again in this game as Tower Tap’s fielding would be too much for them to overcome. Tower Tap would score 3 runs in each of their next 2 times up at bat. The Ladies of Tower Tap would walk away with the 21-1 victory in the first game in 5 innings.
The second game of the night would see the ladies of Tower Tap continuing to dominate as they would hold the Ladies of the End Zone to 0 as they would roll in 5 runs in the first inning. Tower Tap would extend their lead in the second inning adding 7 runs while holding End Zone to 0. Tower Tap would round out their hitting in the third inning with 3 more runs while continuing to hold the End Zone to 0. Tower Tap would end the night in the fourth and fifth innings without scoring while still holding the End Zone to 0. The Night would end with the Tower Tap taking the second game 15-0 in 5 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.