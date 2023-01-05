The hometown Barnum Bombers played host to the Bombers of the south, as Braham made a trip to town over the holidays. Barnum entered the game on Thursday, Dec. 29, with a record of four wins and one loss, while Braham came to town still searching for their first win of the season.

The beginning of the matchup was a back and forth affair, and four minutes into the game the two teams found themselves tied up at 7-7. Barnum would then go on an early run, jumping out to a 15-7 lead.

