The hometown Barnum Bombers played host to the Bombers of the south, as Braham made a trip to town over the holidays. Barnum entered the game on Thursday, Dec. 29, with a record of four wins and one loss, while Braham came to town still searching for their first win of the season.
The beginning of the matchup was a back and forth affair, and four minutes into the game the two teams found themselves tied up at 7-7. Barnum would then go on an early run, jumping out to a 15-7 lead.
In the early going, the Barnum scoring was led by a combined four early three-point bombs from senior forward, Layne Wickstrom and junior forward, Hayden Charboneau. Braham answered the early 8-0 Barnum run though with a12-point run of their own, jumping out to a 19-15 Braham advantage.
Barnum put an end to Braham’s streak with a Wickstrom offensive rebound and putback, quickly followed by a Charboneau three. The physical first half rounded out in a timely manner, with the two Bomber teams going back and forth. Five first half Charboneau three pointers helped Barnum have the advantage at the break, leading 37-34.
The first five minutes of the second half was more of the see-saw affair that the fans were accustomed to from the first half, as Barnum led 43-42 at the 13-minute mark. Early foul trouble started to pile up for the local Bombers. But as foul trouble built up, Barnum’s defense seemed to gain steam, and the hometown team went on a massive 18-point unanswered run. This was sparked, again, by Charboneau and Wickstrom each knocking down multiple three-point attempts.
Also within this run, senior Brady Coughlin knocked down three timely mid-range jump shots. After two more Barnum three-pointers, the fans were welcomed
to a Barnum 61-42 lead.
The final minutes of the game were highlighted by a smooth finish by senior Ryan Manahan euro-step layup, a jumper from sophomore Bryce Ferguson and nice buckets from freshman Brock Hurst as well as senior Thatcher Nelson, aided by a strong Barnum defensive effort, as the northern Bombers topped Braham 81-60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.