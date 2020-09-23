Moose Lake Willow River Barnum Cross Country team traveled to the Chub Lake Triangular #2 on Thursday, September 17. The two other teams participating were Wrenshall/Carlton and South Ridge. Adam Neumann, Brooklyn Wasche, and Maverick Koecher captured first place in their events. As a team, the varsity boys came in first in the 5K.
Coach Adam Whelan said, “Kids had great races and the weather was awesome.” On Thursday, September 24, MLWRB, Cromwell and Esko will be at the Pine Valley triangular with Esko hosting.
Junior Varsity Boys 5K
Adam Neumann (1st place) 20:28
Daniel Mikrot (6th place) 21.:59
Junior Varsity Girls 5K
Brooklyn Wasche (1st place) 27:12
Delaney Koecher (2nd place) 27:22
Varsity Boys 5K
Maverick Koecher (1st place) 17:52
Shawn Bailey (5th place) 19:25
Joseph Mikrot (8th place) 19:28
Conner Clausen (9th place) 19:55
Jonathan Danelski (10th place) 20:03.15
Ryden Anderson 20:44
Gavin Thiry 20:48
Zach Youngs 21:44
Varsity Girls 5K
Rayna Klejeski (6th place) 23:16
Shannon Granquist (7th place) 23:24
Lilly Pety 23:46
Kelli Granquist 24:12
Kyra Heaton 24:42
Ella Heaton 25:32
Elle Nielsen 26:17
Lillia Jordon 27:10
