The Barnum boys basketball team hosted the Wrenshall Wrens in a Polar League clash. The hometown team used 13 three-point bombs to knock off the Wrens by a final score of 72-41. After the win, Barnum’s record sits at 14 wins and six losses. The Wrens returned home with a record of 5-15. Junior forward Hayden Charboneau wasted little time getting the Bombers on the scoreboard, as he knocked down a three-pointer just seconds into the game. The scoring started fast and furious in this matchup as Charboneau’s basket was quickly followed by five straight points for the visitors before Charboneau hit another three-pointer. Wrenshall answered again though, taking an early 9-6 lead at the 15-minute mark. This, as it would turn out, was the only time the Wrens held an advantage in this game. Barnum went on a massive 18 to 2 scoring run. This was highlighted by several baskets from Charboneau and senior forward Layne Wickstrom. One nice play within this stretch occurred as Charboneau stripped a Wren ball handler while simultaneously passing the ball ahead to a streaking Carlos Beckstrand who, in stride, found a wide open Brady Coughlin for a three-pointer. The Bombers used pressure defense, forcing several Wrenshall turnovers, and hot three-point shooting to control the first half. After a Wickstrom three-pointer and a steal converted into a layup by Beckstrand, the Bombers led at intermission 43-20. When asked about the streaky scoring in the first half for the Bombers, starting sophomore center Bryce Ferguson praised the team’s ball movement. “We passed the ball around and got a lot of open shots,” said the lanky underclassmen. The Wrens came out of the break looking to make a second half surge and they scored the first seven points of the second half. This run was squashed though by four consecutive Barnum three-pointers from the pair of seniors Wickstrom and Coughlin. Barnum controlled the game throughout the remainder of the second half. In the waning moments of the game freshman guard Julian Beckstrand hit a nice floater in the middle of the lane and senior Gavin Thiry scored the final point of the evening as he knocked down a free throw. Wickstrom scored a game-high 27 points. After the game, the rangy swingman acknowledged the rhythm he found in this game. “I was feeling good, feeling hot,” Wickstrom said. “And good things happen when you drive.” The Bombers are also piecing together a nice run as the winners of four straight games and playoffs are right around the corner. “We are peaking at the right time,” Wickstrom stated.