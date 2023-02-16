The Barnum boys basketball team hosted the Wrenshall Wrens in a Polar League clash. The hometown team used 13 three-point bombs to knock off the Wrens by a final score of 72-41. After the win, Barnum’s record sits at 14 wins and six losses. The Wrens returned home with a record of 5-15. Junior forward Hayden Charboneau wasted little time getting the Bombers on the scoreboard, as he knocked down a three-pointer just seconds into the game. The scoring started fast and furious in this matchup as Charboneau’s basket was quickly followed by five straight points for the visitors before Charboneau hit another three-pointer. Wrenshall answered again though, taking an early 9-6 lead at the 15-minute mark. This, as it would turn out, was the only time the Wrens held an advantage in this game. Barnum went on a massive 18 to 2 scoring run. This was highlighted by several baskets from Charboneau and senior forward Layne Wickstrom. One nice play within this stretch occurred as Charboneau stripped a Wren ball handler while simultaneously passing the ball ahead to a streaking Carlos Beckstrand who, in stride, found a wide open Brady Coughlin for a three-pointer. The Bombers used pressure defense, forcing several Wrenshall turnovers, and hot three-point shooting to control the first half. After a Wickstrom three-pointer and a steal converted into a layup by Beckstrand, the Bombers led at intermission 43-20. When asked about the streaky scoring in the first half for the Bombers, starting sophomore center Bryce Ferguson praised the team’s ball movement. “We passed the ball around and got a lot of open shots,” said the lanky underclassmen. The Wrens came out of the break looking to make a second half surge and they scored the first seven points of the second half. This run was squashed though by four consecutive Barnum three-pointers from the pair of seniors Wickstrom and Coughlin. Barnum controlled the game throughout the remainder of the second half. In the waning moments of the game freshman guard Julian Beckstrand hit a nice floater in the middle of the lane and senior Gavin Thiry scored the final point of the evening as he knocked down a free throw. Wickstrom scored a game-high 27 points. After the game, the rangy swingman acknowledged the rhythm he found in this game. “I was feeling good, feeling hot,” Wickstrom said. “And good things happen when you drive.” The Bombers are also piecing together a nice run as the winners of four straight games and playoffs are right around the corner. “We are peaking at the right time,” Wickstrom stated.
The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels went 2/2 this past week, taking victories from both Wrenshall and McGregor.
The Rebels started out the week against the Wrenshall Wrens. Lexi Kliniski was first to score for MLWR with a floater from down the middle of the lane. Madison Wasche added two more and the Rebels quickly went up 4-0. Elle Nielsen sank a three pointer and a steal by Maddie Vork and a nice pass to Wasche under the basket increased the lead to 9-2 Rebels early in the first stanza. Both teams went scoreless for about three minutes until Lexi Anderson came in the game and scored a short jumper with the assist of Jenna Beck. Adylnne Sczyrbak hit a two from under the bucket after getting her own rebound and putting it back in. Wrenshall scored the next seven points before Shannon Granquist hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to give the Rebels a 15-9 lead. The Rebels continued to score with Izzy Witz hitting for four points. Rebels went into the locker room with a 36-18 lead.
MLWR continued the second half as they finished the first with a 9-2 run with scoring by Wasche, Kliniski, Volk and Roach as the Rebels took a 45-20 point lead early in the second half. Granquist and Szczyrbak came off the bench and added a quick 14 points between them and Witz contributed two. That effort gave the Lady Rebels a 61-24 lead. Additional scoring by Roach, Wasche, Kliniski gave MLWR a 37-10 scoring advantage in the second half. Rebels tack one on in the win column 73-28.
Wasche lead all Rebel scorers with 17 points.
“It was a super fun team win, everyone had such great hustle,” said Nielsen.
Thursday, Feb. 9, the Lady Rebels took on the Mercs from McGregor and added to their win streak by beating them 70-36. Both teams were pretty evenly matched in the first half with MLWR taking an early 6-2 lead but the Wrens pulled within two before Volk scored five straight points to go ahead 11-4. That score remained until Witz hit a three from the top of the key giving the Rebels a 14-5 cushion. McGregor went on an 8-0 run until Anderson capitalized on an old fashioned three, Kliniski went 2/2 at the free throw line and Volk hit one under the basket to retake the lead at 21-15. Kliniski, Witz, Roach, Volk and Madison Wasche finished off the Rebel first half scoring with a 11-2 run taking a 32-19 lead at the half.
“It was a fun game to play,” said Wasche. “Points were evenly spread across the board which made it fun for everyone and we came together to run through our plays well at the end of the game.”
The second stanza was played much like the first, as both teams traded possessions and baskets but neither team was able to make the break. The Mercs pulled within nine after being down by 13 at the half and then got as close as seven before turnovers and just plain running out of gas lead to the Rebels to go on a 21-1 run with scoring from Witz, Wasche, Volk and Kliniski with Shannon Granquist and Alivia Menton combining for six additional points as they came off the bench in the closing seconds.
