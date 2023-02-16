The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels went 2/2 this past week, taking victories from both Wrenshall and McGregor.

The Rebels started out the week against the Wrenshall Wrens. Lexi Kliniski was first to score for MLWR with a floater from down the middle of the lane. Madison Wasche added two more and the Rebels quickly went up 4-0. Elle Nielsen sank a three pointer and a steal by Maddie Vork and a nice pass to Wasche under the basket increased the lead to 9-2 Rebels early in the first stanza. Both teams went scoreless for about three minutes until Lexi Anderson came in the game and scored a short jumper with the assist of Jenna Beck. Adylnne Sczyrbak hit a two from under the bucket after getting her own rebound and putting it back in. Wrenshall scored the next seven points before Shannon Granquist hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to give the Rebels a 15-9 lead. The Rebels continued to score with Izzy Witz hitting for four points. Rebels went into the locker room with a 36-18 lead.

