On a bitter and cold January night, Barnum basketball fans trekked into Barnum High School Gymnasium to cheer on the boys basketball team, as they played host to the Ogilvie Lions in a Section 5A clash. Barnum entered the game with a record of 10 wins and 6 losses while the visitors entered the evening with a record of 3-11. Barnum used a strong effort on both ends of the floor to take down the Lions by a score of 68-40.
In a rematch from last year’s Section 5A playoff bracket, the Lions struck quickly with a reverse layup and opened the game with a 2-0 lead. Barnum’s early offense was provided by a pair of three-pointers from junior forward Hayden Charboneau and senior guard Brady Coughlin, and the game was tied 6-6 just minutes into the game. From this point, Barnum went on their first large run of the game, scoring the next eleven straight points, taking a 17-6 lead. Within this run, junior guard Carlos Beckstrand knocked down another triple for the home team, and on the next possession Beckstrand dumped down an assist to sophomore center Bryce Ferguson. Ogilvie made a nice push of their own at this part of the game, reducing the Barnum lead to 24-21, urging Barnum coach Rich Newman to take a timeout about midway through the first half.
Barnum came out of this timeout with a sense of urgency and they finished the first half on another large run, outscoring the Lions 13 to 2, which gave them a 37-23 advantage at the break. Immediately out of the timeout, Coughlin hit a streaking Layne Wickstrom for two quick points, followed by eight straight points from Charboneau, including two three-pointers and an offensive putback. On the final possession of the first half, Ferguson hustled for a pair of offensive rebounds that resulted in a three-pointer at the buzzer by senior swingman Thatcher Nelson.
Barnum’s hustle and effort out of the aforementioned first half timeout was unquestioned, and Wickstrom was quick to spread the praise to his coaches and teammates. “The coaches drew up some good, new stuff for us to run,” said the lengthy senior guard. “Credit to Charbs (Hayden Charboneau) for keeping us in the game early with his offense. We started driving and getting to the rack which helped get us going.”
The selfless mindset of Wickstrom seems to have trickled down to the rest of his teammates as Barnum’s ball movement was impressive throughout the rest of the game, and the Bombers scored on numerous assisted baskets. After a Beckstrand fastbreak layup and back-to-back putbacks from Wickstrom, it was Ogilvie this time taking a timeout, trying to reverse the early second half trend. Barnum was undeterred though, as Wickstrom converted another steal into a quick two points coupled with an assist to Charboneau on the ensuing possession. A highlight of the evening was provided when Beckstrand hustled into the backcourt to save a loose ball, finding a slashing Wickstrom for a contested layup.
Barnum closed out Ogilvie down the stretch. Ferguson had another nice offensive rebound and putback late in the game. Filling out the scorebook for the Bombers for the evening was senior Gavin Thiry who knocked down a mid-range jumpshot and freshman Brock Hurst who would not be denied as he scored a tough bucket in the paint in the final minute of the game.
