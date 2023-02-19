On a bitter and cold January night, Barnum basketball fans trekked into Barnum High School Gymnasium to cheer on the boys basketball team, as they played host to the Ogilvie Lions in a Section 5A clash. Barnum entered the game with a record of 10 wins and 6 losses while the visitors entered the evening with a record of 3-11. Barnum used a strong effort on both ends of the floor to take down the Lions by a score of 68-40.

In a rematch from last year’s Section 5A playoff bracket, the Lions struck quickly with a reverse layup and opened the game with a 2-0 lead. Barnum’s early offense was provided by a pair of three-pointers from junior forward Hayden Charboneau and senior guard Brady Coughlin, and the game was tied 6-6 just minutes into the game. From this point, Barnum went on their first large run of the game, scoring the next eleven straight points, taking a 17-6 lead. Within this run, junior guard Carlos Beckstrand knocked down another triple for the home team, and on the next possession Beckstrand dumped down an assist to sophomore center Bryce Ferguson. Ogilvie made a nice push of their own at this part of the game, reducing the Barnum lead to 24-21, urging Barnum coach Rich Newman to take a timeout about midway through the first half. 

