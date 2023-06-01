The Barnum baseball team wrapped up their regular season, splitting a pair of games. The Bombers hosted both the Two Harbors Agates and the Cherry Tigers during their last week of games before the postseason, topping the Agates 8-0 and falling to the Tigers 2-6. With the win-loss split, Barnum finished the season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses, poised with an opportunity at making a deep run in the playoffs, mostly thanks to a deep and talented pitching rotation.
Topping part of that rotation is senior right-hander Caleb Hautajarvi. Hautajarvi, a senior for the Bombers, committed to play baseball next season at the University of Northwestern (St. Paul), took the mound for the Polar League matchup against Two Harbors. As he has several times this season, the senior pitched a complete game, all seven innings, just allowing four hits and no runs throughout the contest. Hautajarvi also struck out an impressive 12Agates batters before the night was over. Backing up his strong evening on the mound, Hautajarvi also showed off his slugging ability hitting a pair of doubles which drove in two runs for the home team. Sophomore middle infielder Eli Gilbertson batted out of the leadoff spot for the Bombers and finished the game 4 for 4 at the plate to provide a spark of offense for the Bombers in the conference victory.
Next up for the Bombers was a tough task, as they hosted the Cherry Tigers. With both teams positioned within the top four spots of the section, this was a key section 7A matchup as both teams looked to fine tune their things heading into what will likely be a competitive section playoff bracket. Cherry threatened to open things up early in the first inning, quickly loading the bases, but junior pitcher Orrin Rosenau battled his way out of the jam, allowing just one run in the first inning. Barnum answered in the bottom half of the first, as Hautajarvi hit a two out double, and fellow senior Levi Hartman drove him home. The Bombers battled, and allowed just six hits to the talented Tiger squad but they couldn’t spark enough offense in this game, falling 2 to 6. Senior outfielder Murray Salzer and junior Owen Petersen added one more hit apiece for the Bombers.
