The Barnum baseball team wrapped up their regular season, splitting a pair of games. The Bombers hosted both the Two Harbors Agates and the Cherry Tigers during their last week of games before the postseason, topping the Agates 8-0 and falling to the Tigers 2-6. With the win-loss split, Barnum finished the season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses, poised with an opportunity at making a deep run in the playoffs, mostly thanks to a deep and talented pitching rotation. 

Topping part of that rotation is senior right-hander Caleb Hautajarvi. Hautajarvi, a senior for the Bombers, committed to play baseball next season at the University of Northwestern (St. Paul), took the mound for the Polar League matchup against Two Harbors. As he has several times this season, the senior pitched a complete game, all seven innings, just allowing four hits and no runs throughout the contest. Hautajarvi also struck out an impressive 12Agates batters before the night was over. Backing up his strong evening on the mound, Hautajarvi also showed off his slugging ability hitting a pair of doubles which drove in two runs for the home team. Sophomore middle infielder Eli Gilbertson batted out of the leadoff spot for the Bombers and finished the game 4 for 4 at the plate to provide a spark of offense for the Bombers in the conference victory.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0