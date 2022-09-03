1. Who are the head and assistant coaches this season?
Head coach: Adam Whelan
Assistants: Andy Wyman, Spencer Walton, Katelynn Gullickson
2. Who are the returning starters for this season?
Boys: Shawn Bailey, Murray Salzer, Elliott Wasche, Gavin Thiry, Chet Giersdorf-Thompson
Girls: Brooklyn Wasche, Amelia Olson, Izzy Dewey, Ella Heaton, Shannon Granquist, Brooklyn Peterson
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact?
On the boys side we have a couple new faces that looked strong at our Chub Lake scrimmage. Eli Berger and Eoghan Heaslip both had strong races and are looking at competing for varsity spots this year. On the girls side Olivia Jutila and Danica Wyman had great performances at Chub Lake and will contribute to strengthening our girls team.
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths?
Both boys and girls teams have great chemistry which contributes to good practices and races. Our boys team has some depth which will set up some good competition for varsity spots come the end of the season. Our girls team is smaller, but they have a pack of runners that run around the same time, which allows them to push each other during the race.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season?
Competition in our section and conference is always the biggest challenge year in and year out. We have top notch teams and coaches that we compete against, which make competitions a lot of fun.
6. What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations?
I think both the girls and boys have a good chance of placing high in Section 7A. The girls placed fourth last year and the boys third. Both teams have lost runners to graduation or transfers, but we think we can maintain those performances or maybe improve them.
cross country schedule
Thursday, Sept. 8 Dan Conway Classic at Pattison Golf Course 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 Northwestern meet at Norwood Golf Club 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 Hibbing Rotary Cross at Hibbing Golf Course 3:30
Tuesday, Oct. 4 Mn National Golf Course, McGregor 4:15
Thursday, Oct. 13 Polar League Conference at Pincushion Trails, Grand Marais 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18 Proctor Lions Club Meet at Proctor Golf Course 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27 Section 7A meet at Lester Golf Course, Duluth noon
Saturday, Nov. 5 State meet at St. Olaf College, Northfield
