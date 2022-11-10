The Moose Lake Willow River Rebel football team won their 16th section championship with a 25-0 win over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Esko Stadium. They will represent Section 7AA in the state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 10, at St. Cloud Technical High School, when they play the winner of Section 8AA, the Barnesville Trojans.
The Rebels were the top-seed going into playoffs, the Rangers were second. It took less than a minute (11:03) for Rebels’ running back, Jaxsyn Schmidt, to score his first of three touchdowns in the first half.
Sam Knezevich kicked off for MLWR, but the Rangers mishandled the ball, causing a turnover on their own 19-yard line, that gave the ball back to the Rebels. Schmidt took it 12-yards to the end zone a couple plays later for six.
Junior back Schmidt rushed 160 yards. Scoring his second touchdown, blasting through the line, racing with his track speed, with the help of his blockers, for 91 yards to the goal-line. Knezevich put it through the uprights giving the Rebels a 13-0 lead.
The line contained the Rangers and they were four and out, giving the ball back to the Rebels on the 33-yard line. Rebels’ style of football is really physical, moving the ball with 3-to-4-yard runs, and keeping the chains moving.
The Rangers started the game with a turnover and gave the Rebels an advantage right in the beginning and the
momentum they needed to win the game.
With 4:17 left until halftime, Schmidt took it one-yard into the end zone for six more. The halftime score was 19-0 Rebels.
The Rebels started the second half on their own 35-yard line. The line opened up holes for Kaden Robbins and Dawson Mortensen to get three first downs in six plays, and move the chains. Robbins finished the drive with a 30-yard run for the final touchdown of the game, Rebels 25-0.
The Rangers had a long drive in the fourth-quarter. On second down and 11 on the 43-yard line, J.P. Mesojedec sacked the Ranger quarterback. The Rangers made it to the 18-yard line, but a holding penalty, false start, two incomplete passes and an interception by Adam Neumann prevented them from scoring.
“At the beginning of the season, I wanted to get sacks like Duane (Broughton) did last year. He had like about 10. I have been fighting all season and thought I got one in the Mesabi game, but it was ruled intentional grounding,” said senior Mesojedec. “This really capped my season off. Going forward, next week against Barnesville, we just have to be ready.”
The Rebels rushed for 292-yards on the ground and 340 yards of offense for the game. In addition to Schmidt’s 160 yards, Robbins finished with 82-yards on seven carries. Owen Loew had 36-yards on six carries, Mortensen 28-yards on three carries and Levi Mikrot 11-yards on a single carry.
Jakob Mossberg led the team with eight tackles/one assist, followed by
Oliver Eckerman had 7/3, Mesojedec 5/4, Knezevich 5/1, Jimmy Walker 3/5, Nick Jusczak 2/7, Austin Johnson 1/7, Loew 2/1, Neumann 2, Noah Williams 1/3, Dewey 1/1, Robbins 1/1, and Mikrot 1.
The Rebels dominated the line of scrimmage, holding the Rangers to only 141 yards both in the air and on the ground. Rushing for the Rangers were Kolby Severson and Gabe Ridlon.
“You can’t have a better start to a championship game,” said MLWR Head Coach Dave Louzek. “We had some little breakdowns, getting some penalties and a fumble. We always have something to work on.”
The motto of Rebel football is work hard, have fun, and expect to win.
“That coach needs to put some pants on, it’s cold,” said the little boy sitting next to me (a son of one of the coaches). Louzek was wearing his signature attire, shorts and a hooded Rebels’ sweatshirt, no hat, no gloves.
There will be a pep fest at the Willow River School gym at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, for the MLWR football team. The bus will leave Moose Lake at 2:45 p.m. for the state playoff game against Barnesville at St. Cloud Technical High School at 7 p.m. Barnesville Trojans are 10-0, defeating Crookston 56-3 in the Fargodome for the Section 8AA championship.
Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time, online at the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) website under tickets, 2022 State Class AA Football Tournament, Sections 7AA and 8AA game.
The winner of Thursday’s game will play the winner of the game between Section 3, Jackson County Central High School and Section 4, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School game on Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. in the U.S. Bank Stadium. The other four Class AA football teams still playing are: Chatfield High School, Blue Earth Area High School, Eden Valley-Watkins High School, and Sauk Centre High School.
