The Moose Lake Willow River Rebel football team won their 16th section championship with a 25-0 win over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Esko Stadium. They will represent Section 7AA in the state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 10, at St. Cloud Technical High School, when they play the winner of Section 8AA, the Barnesville Trojans.  

 The Rebels were the top-seed going into playoffs, the Rangers were second. It took less than a minute (11:03) for Rebels’ running back, Jaxsyn Schmidt, to score his first of three touchdowns in the first half. 

