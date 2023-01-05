The 2022 Crusader Christmas Classic Holiday basketball tournament during Christmas break provided three days of stiff competition. St. Cloud Cathedral hosted Litchfield, Spectrum, Melrose, Concordia Academy, and Moose Lake Willow River boys’ teams.
Coming into the tournament, MLWR had won five of their six games, losing only to Rock Ridge by one point.
Wednesday, after the MLWR girls played St. Cloud Cathedral, the boys took the floor to play Cathedral for the last game of the night. The Rebels were definitely the short guys with no players over 6-feet-1-inch. Starters for the Crusaders were between 6-foot-four-inches and 6-foot- 7-inches.
The Rebels stayed with them in the first half, but got outscored by 15 in the second half and lost 78-57. The Rebels’ three-point shot was going through the net. Adam Neumann made three and Luke Dewey, Jimmy Walker, Owen Loew, and Nolan Nelson each added one. Their free throws were falling in, making 14 out of 19 from the charity line for 74 percent. Unfortunately, the Crusaders made 20 of their 32 free throws.
Scoring for the Rebels were Neumann with 16, Walker 15, Jayden Alleman eight, Dewey seven, Nelson six, and Loew five.
“We knew going into this tournament that we were going to face some stiff competition,” said Coach Paul Dewey.
Thursday at noon the Rebels faced the Litchfield Dragons. The Dragons had two guys that were 6-feet-5-inches and two 6-foot-3inches.
The Rebels needed to play like they were tall and did a great job on defense.
Walker jumped in the circle to start the game and tipped it to Neumann. The Rebels led at the half 29-24, but got outscored by 14 in the second half, losing 57-48.
Nelson scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half of the game. Neumann scored all 11 of his points in the second half. Walker had two-threes in the first half and finished the game with nine. The Rebels made five from beyond the arch; the Dragons made six. Dragons’ point guard, Jack McCann had 21 points and Alex Draeger, Litchfield’s coach’s son, had 17.
Friday at noon the Melrose Dutchmen and MLWR lined up in their positions for Walker to jump the ball against 6-foot-8-inch Gor Ruey.
Once again, their team was taller than the Rebels. The Rebels played a great first half, with even scoring and holding down the Dutchmen’s scoring. At the halftime buzzer, Melrose led 27-23. Ruey was in the middle of the zone defense batting down shots with his long wide wing span. Ruey liked to shoot the three in previous games. The Rebels did a great job holding him to only nine points and no three-point shots.
The Rebels had only scored nine points in the second half with only 20 seconds left in the game, then Alleman hit a three to make it 12 points. The Rebel defense held the Dutchmen to only 50 points, but their offense stalled against all of the tall athletes. The Rebels lost 50-35.
“I thought as a team we battled in all three of our games, and we played fairly well defensively,” said Dewey. “Unfortunately, we still have some things to straighten out on the offensive end. I think we learned some things about where we are at as a team and we know what we have to work on at this point.”
The Rebels will play the Wrens in Wrenshall on Friday, Jan. 6. Monday, Jan. 9, the East Central Eagles will come to Willow River and Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Rebels will host the Rush City Tigers. The JV/C team games start at 5:45 p.m. and varsity at 7:15 p.m.
