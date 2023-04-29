What does HGTV, Walmart and mountain biking all have in common? Bentonville, Arkansas. 

Being married to a teacher, we join the millions of Americans each year taking a spring break. My spouse takes the reigns and plans out our vacation and this year was no exception. But when he told me we were going to spend a week in Arkansas mountain biking, I took pause.  I am not really a mountain biker, but he assured me after doing his research I wouldn’t be disappointed. He was right, Bentonville was a pleasant surprise.

