sports schedule Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls hockey7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Two Rivers at West St. Paul Arenaboys hockey 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 v Frederic at Grantsburg ArenaRebels girls basketball7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Aitkin at Aitkin HSRebels boys basketball7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Rock Ridge at WRHS 7:15 p.m.Thursday, Dec 8 v Aitkin at Aitkin HSBombers girls basketball7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 v Cromwell/Wright at CW7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 v Nashwauk-Keewatin at NKHSBombers boys basketball7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Cromwell-Wright at Barnum7:15 p.m. Friday Dec. 9 v Cherry at Cherry You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVintage mouse trap takes star of showLocal student ready to serve, protect communityDotseth ready to unlock opportunitiesMuzzleloader hunting at Jay CookeMoose Lake researching cap on rental propertiesWinter driving tipsCWD test results available onlineZmyslony to prioritize county fiscal responsibilityThe school levy failed, now what?Jerome G. Tomczak ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.