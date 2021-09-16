Moose Lake Willow River volleyball team (7AA) played South Ridge at home on Thursday, September 9. The Rebels were downed in three games 21-25, 16-25, and 20-25. Alexis Hoffmann had 6 kills, 8 digs; Jorja Jusczak 1 kill, 14 set assists; and JoJo Fossum 5 kills, 1 ace serve.
The Rebels played in the Greenway tournament in Coleraine on Saturday, September 11. In the morning, MLWR faced Greenway (7AA) in the first match losing 2-0. The Rebels won over International Falls (7AA) 2-1. In the afternoon, they played their third match against Ely (7A) losing 2-0. They won their last match against Northeast Range (7A) 2-0.
On Thursday, September 16, the Rebels will play Two Harbors at the Moose Lake School. Saturday, September 18, they will be in tournament in Crosby-Ironton. Monday, September 20, the Rebels will travel to Esko and Tuesday, September 21, to Mora.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.