1. Who are the head and assistant coaches this season?
Head coach - Caitlin Miller JV/Assistant - Rachelle Wasche C team/Assistant - Reilly Fawcett
2. Who are the returning starters for this season?
Returning players who have had varsity playing time - Jorja Jusczak, Laura Stephenson, Hannah Roach, Morgan Wigg, Alexis Hoffmann, Sarah Christy
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact?
India Johnson is a junior outside hitter who I expect to make an impact in her first year on varsity.
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths?
From what I’ve seen so far our team is going to be solid servers and we have great hitters in every position. I expect our middle hitters to be especially strong this year, both in hitting and blocking.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season?
The biggest challenge this year will be the girls adjusting to the new coaching staff. Since this is my first year coaching at the varsity level there will be a lot of learning and adjusting for me as well.
6. What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations?
I’m so excited to be stepping into this position as coaching has always been a dream of mine. I’m learning and having fun and I think all the girls are too. I expect us to learn and get better after each practice and game and be playing our very best volleyball come October.
Varsity volleyball September schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 6 @ Cromwell/Wright 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8 v Esko 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10 @ Greenway tourny TBD
Tuesday, Sept 13 @ Cloquet 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept 15 @ South Ridge 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17 @ Crosby-Ironton tourny TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 20 v Mora 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 @ Two Harbors 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26 @ East Central 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 v Cook County 6:30 p.m.
