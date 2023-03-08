The Willow River bus made the two-hour trek to Pillager with the Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team to take on the Pillager Huskies.
The Pillager coach, James Bentson, told the MLWR coach, Paul Dewey, that they would be playing the game using the 35 second shot clock, which will begin for all games in Minnesota next high school basketball season. Pillager starts three sophomores and two juniors.
MLWR Rebels exchanged baskets with the Huskies in the first half of the game on Tuesday and were very competitive and led at halftime 36-33 with everyone putting up points on the scoreboard. At the half, Adam Neumann led with 10 points, Nolan Nelson had eight, Luke Dewey seven, Jimmy Walker five, Owen Loew four, and Eli Youngs two. The Rebels made six of their 12 free throws in the first half.
“We played fairly well in the first half after the long bus ride,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “Unfortunately, they came out on fire in the second half and we had a difficult time putting the ball in the basket. We need to play better team basketball now that the playoffs are upon us.”
The second half started with 18 minutes on the clock. The clock got down to 13:03 and the Rebels had not made a basket yet. Then, with minutes on the clock ticking down, at 10:36 Neumann scored.
With 8:33 left in the game, Walker, on the free throw line, missed his free throw. The Rebels were outscored in the second half, 37-17. Pillager went on to win the game, 79-53. Rebels made only 30 percent of their shots.
Scoring for MLWR was Neumann making 16, Nelson 10, Dewey and Walker nine, Loew four, Youngs three, and Jayden Alleman two. Neumann and Walker made a basket outside the arc.
The Rebels were two for 24 from three-point land. They had nine assists, nine steals, and four blocked shots. The Rebels pulled down 42 rebounds, 21 defensive and 21 offensive ones. Walker had 12.
For Pillager, a sophomore, Christian Hooge drained 30, junior Parker Schafer had 19, Elijah Miller with 14, freshman Gabriel Parrish five and Justin Anderson with two.
The Rebels were 15-11 overall, for the regular season. Section 7AA made some changes in how they determined the final section standings. The section committee didn’t use the QRF rankings exclusively. Pequot Lakes (QRF 139.0) is number one in the section and Esko (QRF 153.4) is number two because Pequot Lakes defeated Esko on a buzzer beater. Rock Ridge is third, then Crosby-Ironton, Two Harbors, and MLWR is sixth. Aitkin is seventh, then Pillager, Staples-Motley, Hinckley-Finlayson, Pierz, Proctor, Mesabi East, Duluth Marshall, Greenway, and International Falls.
Section 7AA playoffs
Playoffs started Tuesday, March 7. MLWR played Pierz at Willow River at 6 p.m. Esko played Greenway, Aitkin played Hinckley-Finlayson, Rock Ridge against Duluth Marshall,
On the other side of the bracket Pequot played International Falls, Pillager played Staples-Motely, Crosby-Ironton played Mesabi East, and Two Harbors played Proctor. These games were played at team’s site with the higher seed.
The rest of Section 7AA games will be played in Hermantown on Saturday, March 11 starting at 11 a.m. If MLWR won Tuesday’s game they will play Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
