The lady Rebels took on Mesabi East and Carlton this past week after having an unexpected week off due to snowstorms. MLWR split a pair finally getting a mark in the win column.
Mesabi East quickly scored off the tip and added a free throw to start the game. Izzy Witz hit a jumper inside the lane to begin the Rebel scoring followed by a two pointer from Hannah Roach and a free throw from Maddie Volk to give ML/WR the lead (5-2) but the Giants tied the game after a Rebel foul was followed by a free throw, eventually taking the lead at 7-5. Roach scored another bucket to tie the game at seven. That was the closest the Rebels would get as the Giants went on a 20-0 run before Roach hit a 15 foot jumper to break the Rebel scoring drought. Madison Wasche and Roach rounded out the first half Rebel scoring as the Giants took a 38-15 lead into the locker room.
Adelyn Szczyrbak started the second half scoring for the Rebels with a 15 footer at the 13 minute mark in the game. That started a ML/ WR 6-2 run with Madison Wasche quickly adding two followed by a three pointer from Hannah Roach to make the score 47-22 Giants. Mesabi East then added five to increase the lead to 52-22 but Ellie Nielsen sank a three to help the Rebels (52-25). The Giants capped off their scoring for the night with a three pointer and an inside layup but it was all Rebels till the end. Roach, Jocelyn Mundell and Szczyrbak completed the Rebel scoring of the evening.
Hannah Roach led all Rebel scorers with 18 points, Madison Wasche (4), Adelyn Szczyrbak and Ellie Nielsen each added three, Jocelyn Mundell and Izzy Witz contributed two a piece and Maddie Volk had one.
“We played decent defense we just couldn’t get our offense to flow nicely,” said Rachelle Wasche, assistant coach.
The Rebels traveled to Carlton to take on the Bulldogs on Thursday, Jan. 12. Izzy Witz started off the Rebel scoring with an easy layup off a Lexi Kliniski pass. Neither team connected on their next possessions but the Bulldogs finally sank a three to go into the lead. Carlton quickly increased their lead to 7-4 and it stayed that way until Shannon Granquist assisted Ellie Nielsen in a three pointer tying the score at seven.
Granquist got another defensive rebound on the Bulldog end and took it down the court and assisted Adelyn Szczyrbak for another two pointer from under the basket giving the Rebels a 9-7 lead.
Carlton tied the game at nine and eventually took a 12-9 lead after a three on top of the key. Lexi Anderson answered with her own two point jumper to push the Rebel tally to 11. Madison Wasche completed an old fashioned three to bring ML/WR within 1 (15-14).
The Rebels’ scrappy defense under the Bulldog basket caused two quick turnovers thanks to Izzy Witz who stole the ball each Bulldog possession and assisted both Maddie Volk and Lexi Klinski to take a 18-15 lead. Carlton tied the game and eventually took a 20-18 lead, but Jenna Beck sank two free throws to even the score at 20, which is how the first half ended.
“The girls played the best we’ve seen as a “team” thus far and it paid off,” said Wasche. “We had a handful of quick looks and great hands.”
Madison Wasche started out the second half scoring for the Rebels with a 10 foot jumper in the middle of the lane and assisted a Lexi Kliniski spin move to the basket to give ML/WR a 24-20 lead. Kliniski added another two with a quick pass from Jenna Beck and Wasche capitalized on a free throw attempt after a Maddie Volk steal which eventually put Wasche on the line. Beck continued the Rebel run with a 10 foot jumper from the side. Carlton finally ended their scoring drought with a three pointer to put the Bulldogs on the board for the second half. The Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run before a Beck block and steal turned into a Hannah Roach score and a Shannon Granquist rebound and assist to Lexi Kliniski lead to another two points. Maddie Volk capped off the Rebel scoring for the night sinking three free throws at the end of the game. Rebels win 40-33.
“The girls stepped foot on the court as a team and stepped off the court as a team and it showed,” Wasche said.
Madison Wasche and Lexi Kliniski lead all Rebel scorers with eight points a piece, Jenna Beck six, Maddie Volk five, Izzy Witz four, Ellie Nielsen three, Hannah Roach, Lexi Anderson and Adelyn Szczyrbak each contributed two points
Next up for the Rebels is Pequot Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Esko, Thursday Jan. 19, both in Moose Lake.
