1. Who are the head and assistant coaches this season?
Head Coach: Bob Minkkinen
Assistant Coaches: Brady Youngberg, Dave Carlson, Sam Goodwin, Matt Hosmer, Josh Earlywine
2. Who are the returning starters for this season?
Gavin Anderson SR RB/DB, Carlos Beckstrand SR RB/DB, Brayden Carlson SR OL/DL, Hayden Charboneau SR QB/DB, Mark Hall SR OL/DL, Cole Laitinen SR FB/LB, Jacob Liimatainen SR OL/DL, Caden Sheff SR WR/LB, Gabe Tvrdik SR OL/DL,
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact?
Bryce Ferguson JR TE/LB, Eli Gilbertson JR WR/DB, Andrew Goodwin JR OL/DL, Keenan Head JR RB/LB, Landen Oetterer JR TE/LB, Spencer Strohm JR TE/DB, Gunnar Warpula JR TE/DL, Julian Beckstrand SO RB/LB, Brock Hurst SO OL/DL
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths?
We have a lot of varsity experience returning with our senior class.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season?
We will need to focus on getting better week by week, and day by day in order to reach our goal of competing for a Section Championship in what will be a competitive section.
6. What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations?
We have a great group of kids. Barnum Football’s goal is to be a physical, hardworking, disciplined football team and to compete for a section title.
Schedule
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 v Rebels at Barnum
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 v Chisholm at Barnum
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 v Deer River at Deer River
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 v Braham at Braham
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 v East Central at Barnum
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 v Mille Lacs at Onamia
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 v Ely at Barnum
7 p.m. Wed. Oct 18 v South Ridge at South Ridge
