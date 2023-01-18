After losing practice time the week before because of the weather, last week the Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball had three home games. East Central (4-5), Rush City (4-3) and Carlton (3-3) all traveled to Willow River.
The intensity of the East Central Eagles’ game was high, right from the beginning on Monday. To start the game, the Rebels grabbed the rebound and scored. Eagle Kyle McDonald, at the point, did a great job running their team. Their height caused problems for the Rebels. Eagles’ center, Jacob Dixon, at six-foot-six, drew his third foul with 12 minutes left in the first half and was benched, with the Rebels leading 10-3.
The players sprinted from end to end of the court. Rebels took an eight-point lead near the end of the half. Eagles Nathan Zielinski and McDonald put in two shots from beyond the arch to tie it up 25-25. At the halftime buzzer, the score remained tied 31-31.
In the second half, the teams took turns taking the lead. With two minutes left McDonald sank another three to give the Eagles 59-58 lead. With 38 seconds left on the clock, Jimmy Walker laid one in to put the Rebels up, 60-59. East Central had three attempts to score, missing and grabbing the rebounds. But the Rebels came away with the fourth rebound and called a time out with seven seconds left. The Eagles fouled the Rebels to try and get the ball back. There were only five fouls, so it wasn’t a shooting foul.
The Rebels took the ball out-of-bounds at half-court across the court from the scorers’ table. The inbounds’ pass was tossed toward the center of the court on a miscue. McDonald beat the Rebels to the ball and rolled in a layup before the buzzer to win the game 61-60.
The Rebels overall shooting percentage was only 35%. The Eagles had eight three-pointers.
“We had a tough night against East Central and missed a lot of easy shots,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “East Central had a solid point guard and two big guys that limited our scoring opportunities. We had a great chance to win but we did not execute at the end of the game, and we ended up taking a loss.”
On Tuesday, the Rush City Tigers faced the Rebels and the MLWR athletes were ready and hungry. Walker started the game in the center circle against six-foot-five Braeden Rood. Neumann was on fire. The players were feeding him out beyond the arch. He drained seven threes. The Rebel defense held Landin Mold to two baskets and a couple free throws in the first half. At the halftime buzzer, Rebels led 31-27. They dominated the second half and with nine minutes left in the game they led 61-47. Everyone on the bench got playing time in the 81-53 Rebel victory.
Neumann finished with 27 points. Nelson had 15, Dewey 10, Eli Youngs 10, Walker nine, Loew six, Alleman two, and Bode two.
“Great bounce back game for our boys after losing a tough one to East Central,” said Paul Dewey. “We came out in the second half and dominated the game, pushing the floor and had many great scoring opportunities as we were able to work the fast break. The defensive effort was outstanding. We were able to avenge the loss to them last year with a big win.”
Carlton Bulldogs had a road trip on Friday to meet the Rebels in Willow River. Walker slapped the ball to Neumann from the center circle. At halftime Rebels led 40-27 and the defense held the Bulldogs to only 10 points in the whole second half, winning 73-37.
Rebels made over 63 percent of their shots. “We were very sloppy with our play in the first half with many turnovers,” said Paul Dewey. “We were up by 13 at halftime. We made some adjustments in the locker room and only gave up 10 points in the second half and ended up pulling away and got the win by a large margin.”
The Rebels have only two regular season losses and each loss was by only one point. Rebels (8-5) play the Eskomos (7-2) in Esko on Friday, Jan. 20. The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks (1-10) will be in Willow River to face the Rebels on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Show your support for your team and fill the gym.
