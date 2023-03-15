The first round of Minnesota State High School League’s Section 7AA started at Willow River for the Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team. The Pierz Pioneers players were in town to play the Rebels.
Pierz (grades 9-12) has an enrollment of 355. The Rebels (grades 9-12) has enrollment of 270, were ready for them. With six minutes left to go in the first half, the Rebels were in the lead 30-20. At the half, the Rebels went to the locker room leading 47-28. In the second half, they continued to have a great team effort, with all the players contributing. The Rebels won the game 88-61.
Senior Jimmy Walker had a “Triple Double”, 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 points. Adam Neumann led the team in scoring with 24, Luke Dewey had 18 and Nolan Nelson with 14. The Rebels were 11 for 20 from the free throw line. Neumann finished with four from beyond the arc, Walker had two, Loew, Youngs, and Bode each sunk a long one. Dewey was four for five from the line.
“I felt that our team probably played the best complete game of the season against Pierz,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “We shot the ball very well, played great defense and rebounded. Jimmy Walker had a great game notching a triple double. And we had multiple players contribute offensively, we shared the ball well.”
The Rebels then moved into the quarter-finals against the Rock Ridge Wolverines (grades 9-12) enrollment is 668 students. Rock Ridge is a new combined school of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert. The rest of the section games are being played at Hermantown High School.
The Rebels started their morning off with breakfast at the coach’s house with grilled steak, eggs, hash browns, and requested asparagus. Then a shoot around at the Willow gym. The game started out with the lead going back and forth. With 10:15, left in the first half, the Rebels led 16-15. With four minutes left in the game, 56-55 Rock Ridge. With 1:03 left in the game, the score was 64-63. Final score was 70-63 Rock Ridge.
Neumann led with 21, Nelson 17, Walker 10, Loew eight, and Dewey seven. Neumann had three threes. Dewey and Loew each had one. The Rebels were four for 14 from the free throw line.. The loss ended the season for the Rebels.
“The Rock Ridge game was a great playoff level basketball game,” said Coach Dewey. “It was back-and-forth the whole game and our boys came ready to play. They hurt us inside with their strong athletic center and we had difficulties at the free-throw line, but I was proud of our boys. We had a chance to win it at the end but came up short. Thank you to our seniors for providing great leadership and determination this year. You will be missed next year.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.