 The first round of Minnesota State High School League’s Section 7AA started at Willow River for the Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team. The Pierz Pioneers players were in town to play the Rebels. 

 Pierz (grades 9-12) has an enrollment of 355. The Rebels (grades 9-12) has enrollment of 270, were ready for them. With six minutes left to go in the first half, the Rebels were in the lead 30-20. At the half, the Rebels went to the locker room leading 47-28. In the second half, they continued to have a great team effort, with all the players contributing. The Rebels won the game 88-61. 

