Despite another winter storm, school closings, and limited practice sessions, the Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team pulled out a big win at Wrenshall.
Jimmy Walker started the game in the center circle for the jump the ball, batting it to Adam Neumann. The Rebels sprinted up and down the court, scoring and rebounding. By halftime, the Rebels’ defense had held the Wrenshall Wrens’ offense to 30 points and took the lead, 58-30.
“I thought we played well as a team,” said Paul Dewey. “Jimmy Walker did a great job, distributing the ball, rebounding and being unselfish, getting the ball to his teammates for easy shots.”
In the second half, all the players on the bench got some playing time and were part of the 94-51 Rebel victory.
The Wrenshall Wrens shot well from the perimeter as did the Rebels. Both teams sank seven threes. Adam Neumann made four threes. Owen Loew, Jayden Alleman and Jimmy Walker each made one. For the Wrens, captains, Carter Woodall and Peyton Johnson each made three triples, finishing with 13 and 12 points each. Senior Wes Ward put in one.
“We did a good job, pushing the ball up the court, and getting some easy buckets, taking advantage of our depth,” said Coach Paul Dewey. “They had a couple of players that hurt us on the offensive end and we need to focus on stopping the other team’s best players.”
The MLWR Rebels’ team made over half of their free throws, grabbed 90 percent of the defensive rebounds, made over half of their two-point field goals, sunk over 41 percent of their three-point shots, had 17 assists, seven steals, and only fouled 12 times.
The three referees did a good job on the shortened Wrenshall court with the restricted dotted restraining line on the out-of-bounds plays.
For the Rebels, Nolan Nelson scored 25, Neumann had 24, Loew 15, Luke Dewey nine, Alleman five, Eli Youngs four, Elliott Wasche and Aiden Larson two each. Walker was the rebounding leader with 14, followed by Neumann with 11, Dewey nine, Nelson eight, Alleman and Youngs two each. The Rebels had 17 assists. Leaders were Dewey and Neumann with four each. Walker and Alleman each had two. Nelson had three steals.
The Rebels have a busy week this week with three games. On Monday they hosted the East Central Eagles and Tuesday, the Rush City Tigers. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carlton Bulldogs come to the Willow River facility.
