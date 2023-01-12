Despite another winter storm, school closings, and limited practice sessions, the Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team pulled out a big win at Wrenshall.  

 Jimmy Walker started the game in the center circle for the jump the ball, batting it to Adam Neumann. The Rebels sprinted up and down the court, scoring and rebounding. By halftime, the Rebels’ defense had held the Wrenshall Wrens’ offense to 30 points and took the lead, 58-30.  

