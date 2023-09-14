The Frank Magdziarz Football Field in Willow River field was manicured by Daryl Herzog and ready for the gridiron game with the Aitkin Gobblers. The Rebels’ cleats could be heard clacking on the road, amidst the waving Rebels’ flags. Rebel captains’ Dawson Mortensen, Luke Dewey, Adam Neumann, and Austin Johnson led their squad to the 50-yard line for warm-up exercises commanded by Bo Moffett. Tom Brabec was in the booth, ready to eloquently announce the play-by-play. The first home game for the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels was about to commence. Aitkin was Class AAA last year, but have been moved back to Class AA based on enrollment.
Rebels’ sophomore Lucas Chesbrough kicked off 30-yards for the Rebels to an Aitkin player who had his knee down. Aitkin had first and 10 on the 28-yard line. On their first play, they got a 15-yard penalty for holding Dewey, to put them back to their own 17-yard line. With five minutes left in the first quarter and first and nine on the nine-yard line, Jaxsyn Schmidt took it in for six. Parker Samarzia’s kick failed, score 6-0.
With 28 seconds left until halftime and fourth down, the Rebels called a time out. The next play, Schmidt had a three-yard run into the end zone and Smarazia’s kick barely clears the uprights to give the Rebels a 13-0 lead at halftime.
The Rebels offense was out on the field for much of the game, getting 17 first downs compared to Aitkin’s nine. In the third quarter with 3:58 on the clock, Kaden Robbins scored on first and 10 on Aitkin’s 12-yard line. Samarzia’s kick was good, to put the Rebels up 20-0.
“Our defense was great,” said running back Robbins, “we shut them out obviously. It was a great overall team win. We gave up some yards, but zero points on the board is all that matters.”
Mortensen carried the ball five times in the fourth quarter for 13-yards. With 3:11 left in the game Schmidt had a 32-yard running touchdown to make the final score 26-0.
“So defensively, we definitely wanted a shut-out after last week’s double overtime loss to Barnum,” said defensive linebacker Nolan Nelson. “We worked really hard all week. I feel, we were extremely physical, more than we were last week.”
Schmidt had 21 carries for 165 yards rushing and Robbins with 14 carries for 91-yards. Sophomore Micah Thompson led the defense in tackles with seven and five assists. Johnson had 4/2, Robbie Roach 4/4. Samarzia 3/2, Dewey 2/1, Levi Mikrot 2/1, and Isaac Gassert two. Roach and Johnson had three tackles for losses.
On the receiving end of the game, Neumann threw for 47 yards, to Grant Nolan for 18, Dewey for 15, and Robbins for 10-yards. Chesbrough had five kickoffs for 147-yards.
The teams each had five penalties for loss of yards, but Coach Dave Louzek said the team is still learning and they are bound to make some mistakes.
The Rebels have a road trip to take on the Crosby-Ironton Rangers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
