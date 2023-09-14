f

The Frank Magdziarz Football Field in Willow River field was manicured by Daryl Herzog and ready for the gridiron game with the Aitkin Gobblers. The Rebels’ cleats could be heard clacking on the road, amidst the waving Rebels’ flags. Rebel captains’ Dawson Mortensen, Luke Dewey, Adam Neumann, and Austin Johnson led their squad to the 50-yard line for warm-up exercises commanded by Bo Moffett. Tom Brabec was in the booth, ready to eloquently announce the play-by-play. The first home game for the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels was about to commence. Aitkin was Class AAA last year, but have been moved back to Class AA based on enrollment.  

 Rebels’ sophomore Lucas Chesbrough kicked off 30-yards for the Rebels to an Aitkin player who had his knee down. Aitkin had first and 10 on the 28-yard line. On their first play, they got a 15-yard penalty for holding Dewey, to put them back to their own 17-yard line. With five minutes left in the first quarter and first and nine on the nine-yard line, Jaxsyn Schmidt took it in for six. Parker Samarzia’s kick failed, score 6-0. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0