The Moose Lake-Willow River volleyball team finished their regular season and is preparing for the first round of playoffs this week.
The last regular season game was a quick three set win against Crosby-Ironton. The hitting was strong from every position but senior middle Alexis Hoffmann’s 13 kills led the team. The rest of the offense displayed a solid performance with Hannah Roach, India Johnson, and Morgan Wigg putting down five kills each, and Sarah Christy contributing six kills. Laura Stephenson put up 32 set assists throughout the game and the defensive coverage was handled well by Jorja Jusczak who came up with 11 digs.
“We were all super excited for a new beginning,” said Senior Hannah Roach. “The first couple of weeks we were getting into the swing of things and learning how to play together as one. We all have bonded so well and are now a family. This connection was built throughout the season and has helped us play well together.”
The Rebels finished the regular season 13-14, improving on the 11-19 record from last year.
“I attribute the improvement to our strong group of seniors who have worked hard and shown much improvement since the season began in August,” said Head Coach Caitlin Miller.
She said that the highlight of the regular season was the game played at Carlton against the Bulldogs. They are a historically strong program but the Rebels came out on top after five sets of very intense competition.
“As a first year coach, I wasn’t sure what to expect but this team has shown grit and mental toughness and that, combined with their skill set, has made for some great volleyball games,” said Miller.
The Rebels will face Proctor in their first round of playoffs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Proctor.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.