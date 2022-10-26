The Moose Lake-Willow River volleyball team finished their regular season and is preparing for the first round of playoffs this week.

The last regular season game was a quick three set win against Crosby-Ironton. The hitting was strong from every position but senior middle Alexis Hoffmann’s 13 kills led the team. The rest of the offense displayed a solid performance with Hannah Roach, India Johnson, and Morgan Wigg putting down five kills each, and Sarah Christy contributing six kills. Laura Stephenson put up 32 set assists throughout the game and the defensive coverage was handled well by Jorja Jusczak who came up with 11 digs.

