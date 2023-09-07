The Rebels will be led by senior returning starters Jorja Jusczak and India Johnson. The varsity squad has a nice mix of experienced players and young talent. 

Keely Alleman and Katie Andrews will bring some big hitting power to our game this year. Madison Wasche and Holly Chesbrough are solid all-around players who will be key in helping us fill the gaps after graduating a large group of seniors. 

