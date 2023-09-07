The Rebels will be led by senior returning starters Jorja Jusczak and India Johnson. The varsity squad has a nice mix of experienced players and young talent.
Keely Alleman and Katie Andrews will bring some big hitting power to our game this year. Madison Wasche and Holly Chesbrough are solid all-around players who will be key in helping us fill the gaps after graduating a large group of seniors.
We are of course looking to improve on our record from last year as we develop as a team and have a fun season.
This years roster includes, Jorja Jusczak, Katie Andrews, Lexy Anderson, Keely Alleman, India Johnson, Holly Chesbrough, Madison Wasche, Josie Kordiak, Ryleigh Sickler, Malea Jerry.
The team is coached by Caitlin Miller.
Schedule
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 v Esko at Esko
7 p.m. Monday Sept. 11 v Mora at Mora
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 v Cloquet at ML
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 v South Ridge at ML
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 v Two Harbors at ML
7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 v East Central at ML
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 v McGregor at McGregor
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 v Cook County at Cook County
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 v Cromwell-Wright at CW
7 p.m. Thursday, oct. 5 v Silver Bay at Silver Bay
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at ML tournament
7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 v Aitkin at ML
7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 10 v Floodwood at ML
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 v Proctor at Proctor
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 v Carlton/Wrenshall at ML
7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 v Crosby-Ironton at C-I
