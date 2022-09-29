The rain was pouring down on a cold, dreary night, Friday, Sept. 23, at the Crosby-Ironton High School’s football field when the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels took the field.
To start the game, a dozen adults stood in the middle of the field, holding on to a huge American flag as the National Anthem played on the speakers. All of the parents of the C-I players lined up in the end zone and were introduced with their players to celebrate Parent’s Night.
The field and ball were wet and slippery. Four minutes into the game, Jaxsyn Schmidt broke away from his tacklers and ran in a 66-yard touchdown. With 1:10 left in the first quarter, he dove into the end zone from the one-yard line for another six making the score 12-0.
Penalties, fumbles and turnovers accumulated because of the wet ground conditions. The Rebels executed 11 first downs.
The Rebels’ defense held the Rangers to a single touchdown by Ranger’s quarterback, Kolbe Severson for six in the third quarter and only six first downs. The final score was 12-6 Rebels.
Schmidt rushed for 180 yards of the Rebels’ 228 total rushing yards, Kaden Robbins had nine carries for 34 yards, Owen Loew had eight attempts for 16 yards, and Dawson Mortensen took the pigskin once. Adam Neumann threw a completion to Jimmy Walker for 17 yards in the first quarter.
Walker recovered two fumbles and Jakob Mossberg and Luke Danelski each fell on two other Ranger fumbles. Nick Jusczak punted twice for an average of 36 yards and Ole Reinhold kicked off to the Rangers for 102 yards.
JP Mesojedec and Luke Dewey were the team leaders in defensive tackles with three each. Mesojedec also had seven assists and Dewey had two. Mossberg, Austin Johnson, Jusczak each had two tackles and multiple assists. Robbins, Loew, Walker, Nolan Nelson, Levi Mikrot and PJ Frisch were credited with a tackle and multiple assists.
The Rangers are coached by Bryan Syrstad. Assisting him are: Neil Tesdahl, Mike Gindorff, Tom Mount, James Fort, Matt Windorski, Andrew Moore, and Adam English.
The 7AA Rangers are 1-3 now, also losing to Aitkin 34-0, Rush City 34-6 and defeating Mesabi East 30-8. MLWR Rebels are 3-1 and will face Mesabi East for the Rebels’ Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30. The MLWR alumni will be introduced at halftime and the game will have an early start time of 5 p.m. at Willow River.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.