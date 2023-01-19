The Rebels girls hockey team is having a good season this year as they finish up the last few games before playoffs. The girls tied up neighboring Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-1 on their ice, after winning against them earlier in the season.
“Cloquet has a team that never quits and is always working hard, which is tough to play against,” Moose Lake Head Coach Reilly Fawcett said. “Our girls did a good job clogging up our defensive zone, blocking shots and taking away any grade A scoring opportunities for CEC. Cloquet does the same thing, so it was a pretty even match.”
C-E-C Assistant Coach Scott Arntson agreed.
“It’s always a tough game with Moose Lake,” said Arntson. “Their goaltending is very, very good. They do a nice job in their defensive zone, so it is tough getting quality shots off on their goaltender. She doesn’t let out too many rebounds. It is tough to score on them and right now they are one of the better teams in our section.”
Gracie Hartl took advantage of a power play courtesy of C-E-C’s Taylor Wicks tripping penalty in the first period to start the game off 1-0.
“It was all really quick,” said Hartl. “Sandra won the faceoff and Hallie got the puck. She passed it up to Megan and she took a shot. The puck tipped off the shaft of my stick and slowly went over their goalie. It was pretty awesome scoring early in such a big section game.”
At 10:09 of the second, C-E-Cs Reese Kuklinski scored off of a pass from Emma Parks, tying the game 1-1.
The Rebels struggled to get the puck out of their zone until the over time period, when both teams stepped it up.
“One thing we could have done better is get more pucks to the net,” said Fawcett. “We have been struggling with generating offense this year and that is the first step to get the score rolling. We tend to look for more pretty plays such as back door, high tip and and one timers instead of getting pucks to the net and getting a gritty goal.”
“Both times we played them we put a lot of pressure on them but they do a good job in the D zone and do a nice job moving the puck,” said Arntson. “They flew more wings this time and they necessarily didn’t do that the first time we played, which gave us a little bit of trouble.
Mallory Hartl made 27 saves and CEC goaltender Araya Kiminski had 15.
The Rebels are now 9-5-1 as they head to their last three regular season games. The next game is 6 p.m. v Duluth Marshall at Riverside Arena.
