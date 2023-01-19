The Rebels girls hockey team is having a good season this year as they finish up the last few games before playoffs. The girls tied up neighboring Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-1 on their ice, after winning against them earlier in the season.

“Cloquet has a team that never quits and is always working hard, which is tough to play against,” Moose Lake Head Coach Reilly Fawcett said. “Our girls did a good job clogging up our defensive zone, blocking shots and taking away any grade A scoring opportunities for CEC. Cloquet does the same thing, so it was a pretty even match.”

