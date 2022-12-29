Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team put up 50 points in the first half of the Mesabi East game in Aurora on Tuesday. “The Rebels had a balanced attack tonight and a dominant, defensive performance,” said Coach Paul Dewey. “Great teamwork.”
The halftime score was 50-19 Rebels. The Rebels went on to win 84-32, holding the Mesabi East Giants to only 13 points in the second half.
Out of the 84 points scored by the Rebels, there were only two-threes made. Five players were in the double figures. Nolan Nelson 16, Jimmy Walker 12, Jayden Alleman 12, Eli Youngs 10, Adam Neumann 10, Owen Loew 9, Luke Dewey 8, Reese Bode 4, Layne Radzak 2, and Aidan Larson 1.
Loew and Dewey led the team with four assists each. Walker had 12 rebounds. Alleman never missed a two-point shot. The team had 20 steals and 18 assists, Nelson and Dewey were 100 percent from the free throw line. The team had 23 deflections, making the ball go in a different direction.
For Mesabi East Cameron Jones scored 14, Hayden Sampson 12, Colin Anderson 2, Cooper Sickle 2, and Brody Heinen 2.
The team has a break for the holidays until Wednesday, when they will play in the St. Cloud Cathedral Basketball tournament for three days.
