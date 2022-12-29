Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team put up 50 points in the first half of the Mesabi East game in Aurora on Tuesday. “The Rebels had a balanced attack tonight and a dominant, defensive performance,” said Coach Paul Dewey. “Great teamwork.” 

 The halftime score was 50-19 Rebels. The Rebels went on to win 84-32, holding the Mesabi East Giants to only 13 points in the second half. 

