Moose Lake Willow Rive’sr baseball team traveled up north three days this week to play Esko, Eveleth-Gilbert, and Mesabi East losing all three. Several starters were still out with COVID isolation protocol.
Tuesday, May 11, MLWR Rebels were in Esko losing 3-21. Esko’s Haugen and Furncht both hit home runs in the second inning, and Esko racked-up 19 hits in the game. Henry Ribich went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead MLWR. Carter Johnson took the loss on the mound. Esko fans expect to make it to the state playoffs in a couple weeks.
On Thursday, May 13, the Rebels were in Eveleth-Gilbert. They struggled to score runs and had a tough time defensively, giving up 15 runs and scoring 5. The Rebels tallied-up five runs on the board in the fourth inning. Mason Olson, Caden Privette, Luke Dewey, Reese Bode and Ritchie Balute each batted in runs. Pitcher Olson took the loss for the Rebels. The was over in four innings.
On Friday, May 14, the Rebels were in Aurora for a varsity game only with Mesabi East at their new artificial turf sports complex. There were greeters at the entrance, to welcome MLWR to their new facility. The Rebels lost, even though they out-hit Mesabi East 3-to-2. Drew Danielson took the loss for the Rebels, pitching four innings. Later he made a great diving catch for a foul ball, running in from left center.
Out of the ordinary, a player for Mesabi East stole home plate, with a batter in the batter box just as Danielson started his wind-up. The home plate umpire called the runner out because the catcher caught the pitch and tag the runner. The base umpire changed the call on a pitching technicality. In the bottom of the third inning, third baseman Luke Dewey, shortstop Olson, and Henry Ribich tagged-out Mesabi East’s leadoff batter in a hot box, when he tried to steal third base. The Rebels lost 1-8.
There are four regular season games left on MLWR’s baseball schedule. Wednesday, May 19th, they host the Rush City Tigers and Friday they will travel to Mora for a 4::00 p.m. game. On May 25, Tuesday, Aitkin will be in Moose Lake. Rebels’ final game on their schedule is at Proctor on Thursday, May 27, at 4:30.
