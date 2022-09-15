There was a bang and the entrance to the field filled with purple fog. Through the fog, the International Falls Broncos took the field to host the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels under the Friday night lights, Sept. 9. 

Levi Mikrot kicked off for the Rebels to the 40-yard line to start the game. The first play, Jimmy Walker got to the Broncos for an 11-yard loss. Then IFalls got penalized for motion. On third down, captain and quarterback, senior Cody Joslyn, tossed an incomplete pass and they punted. 

