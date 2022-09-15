There was a bang and the entrance to the field filled with purple fog. Through the fog, the International Falls Broncos took the field to host the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels under the Friday night lights, Sept. 9.
Levi Mikrot kicked off for the Rebels to the 40-yard line to start the game. The first play, Jimmy Walker got to the Broncos for an 11-yard loss. Then IFalls got penalized for motion. On third down, captain and quarterback, senior Cody Joslyn, tossed an incomplete pass and they punted.
Walker had a screen pass reception from Rebels’ junior quarterback, Adam Neumann. The Broncos’ defense got a 15-yard penalty for hands in the face. At 7:56 in the first quarter, Jaxsyn Schmidt took it in six-yards for the score and the two-point conversion bringing the score to 8-0, Rebels.
Mikrot kicked off to the Broncos, first and 10 on the 40-yard line. The Broncos were unable to advance the ball and freshman Landin Budris (88) kicked a 30-yard punt.
The Rebels dominated the clock and got it down to the Broncos 33-yard line. Schmidt took it in for the touchdown, but it was called back because of offensive holding on the Rebels. Schmidt had two more touchdowns called back because of Rebel penalties and Luke Dewey’s touchdown in the fourth quarter was also called back for a hold on the Rebels.
“Jaxsyn had three touchdowns called back,” Coach Dave Louzek said. “He did a good job out there.”
To start the second quarter, Walker scored on a 53-yard reception from Neumann. Dawson Mortensen was stopped on the two-point conversion. Rebels up 14-0. The Rebels offense gained 22 first downs compared to Broncos’ five. The only way the Broncos got the ball back was if the Rebels scored, because they were unable to stop the drives. The Broncos had an incomplete pass, then got a false start penalty. Mortensen recovered a fumble on first and 15 on the 41-yard line.
Schmidt scored his third touchdown but it was called back for holding on the Rebels. With 7:02 left until halftime, Nolan Nelson caught a pass for a 30-yard touchdown and Schmidt got the two-point conversion. Rebels up 22-0. With 1:01 on the clock, Schmidt ran it in for another six points and also the extra two-point conversion just before the half, Rebels up 30-0.
In the third quarter, with 8:53 left, Schmidt took it in for six, only to be called back again because of a Rebel hold and 10-yard penalty. But with 4:21 left, third down and four yards to go, Kaden Robbins scored. Neumann threw the pigskin to Jakob Mossberg for the two-point conversion, Rebels up 38-0. On the Broncos’ next series, Nelson and JP Mesojedec sacked the Bronco quarterback and the Rebels took over on the 39-yard line. The Rebels finished out the third quarter with a false start, a quarterback keeper and Owen Loew with an eight-yard carry.
To start the fourth quarter, Dewey was under center, and the clock was set for running time because of the score. Dewey handed it to Parker Samazia for a couple yards gain and Loew for seven-yard gain. Mikrot advanced the ball eight-yards. With 9:39 left in the game. First and 10 on the 18-yard line, Dewey ran it into the end zone on a keeper, but MLWR got called for holding. Third and 20 on the 30-yard line, Loew and Mikrot took it to the 14, but it wasn’t enough, so it was Broncos ball. Mikrot picked off a Bronco pass for a 10-yard return.
Eli Youngs took over under center, handing it off to Micah Thompson for a 14-yard gain with 1:14 left in the game. Rebels downed the ball to end the game. The Rebels had 418 total yards compared to Broncos’ 68. Schmidt rushed for 186, Neumann had 112 passing yards and Walker had 83 receiving yards. Loew and Walker each had two solo tackles. Walker had five assists, with two tackles for a loss. Nelson had one solo, three assists, a sack, and a tackle for a loss. Zach Danelski made a solo tackle and three assists. Youngs, Dewey, Mossberg, and Mesojedec had multiple assists. Reese Bode and Charlie Ringelman also contributed defensively.
“Our kids played well, I knew they would come back after last week,” said Louzek. “We left the middle kind of open, I thought they would run their quarterback up the middle more than they did. He was a strong runner.”
The Rebels (7AA) will host Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (7 AAA) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 in Willow River.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.