The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ baseball team finished up the regular season’s schedule last week. The teams met up at Wade Stadium in Duluth for games against Cook County and Silver Bay. The Rebels came out on top 11-6 and 20-3 in the two games lasting six hours. The next day they were host to the Cloquet Lumberjacks in the pouring rain, getting shut-out 0-14.  

MLWR VS COOK COUNTY 11-6 

