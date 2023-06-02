The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ baseball team finished up the regular season’s schedule last week. The teams met up at Wade Stadium in Duluth for games against Cook County and Silver Bay. The Rebels came out on top 11-6 and 20-3 in the two games lasting six hours. The next day they were host to the Cloquet Lumberjacks in the pouring rain, getting shut-out 0-14.
MLWR VS COOK COUNTY 11-6
On a beautiful Tuesday morning, 84 degrees in
Duluth, the Rebels were warming up in Wade Stadium. They started scoring right out of the dugout against Cook County, scoring in every inning except the fourth winning 11-6.
The Rebels got 11 hits for their 11 runs. Reese Bode, Hayden Danelski, Caden Privette, Magnus Koecher, PJ Frisch, Ritchie Balut, and Tyler Juhl all got hits against Cook County’s pitchers A. Falter and C. Smith. Dewey, Koecher, Privette, and Danelski each scored two runs. Dewey, Bode, and Danelski each had two stolen bases and Koecher, Juhl and Privette with one.
Luke Dewey led the way to victory on the mound going three and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and three runs, striking out two. Coming in relief were Bode, Frisch, Privette and Juhl securing the victory.
The sun was hot and the kids were hydrating in a game that took three hours.
MLWR VS SILVER BAY 20-3
After the game, Cook County played Silver Bay, so the Rebels second game against Silver Bay was delayed. The Rebels once again took to the field around 5:30 p.m. By this time, the wind had come up and the temperature had fallen to 50, jackets and sweatshirts were needed.
The first inning started out with a bang, Layne Radzak batting fourth, hit an in the park homerun, with Bode on base. The Rebels got a total of nine runs in the first inning, Dewey crossed the plate twice in the first inning.
The hits and runs just kept on coming. The Rebels scored another seven runs in the fourth inning and accumulated 17 hits for the game.
Bode led the Rebels, driving in four runs on three hits. The Rebels were at the plate to bat 34 times to Silver Bay’s 19 times. The three-hour game ended after five innings.
Privette was the winning pitcher for the Rebels, lasting three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out five and walking one. Joey Steen threw the last two innings in relief.
MLWR VS CLOQUET 0-14
The next day, in the cold, pouring rain, the Rebels were host to the Cloquet Lumberjacks. Juhl was on the hill for the Rebels for two and a third innings, allowing eight hits and 10 runs, while striking out three. Runo Larson threw two and two-thirds innings in relief. Cloquet had three pitchers taking turns.
Rebels infield committed three errors. MLWR had no hits and no runs in 16 at-bats.
The 7AA playoffs started on Tuesday, May 30, against Mesabi East, in Rock Ridge.
“We are excited for Tuesday’s game against Mesabi East at Rock Ridge High School,” said Head Coach Spencer Clough. “We look forward to this challenge from Mesabi East.”
The Rebels defeated Mesabi East in April 9-3. The Rebels have eight wins and nine losses going into tournament action. The remainder of the Section 7AA tournament games will be played on Thursday, June 1; Tuesday, June 6; and Thursday, June 8.
