Rebels softball team off to winning start, ready for season By Jamie Lund editor@mlstargazette.com Apr 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The spring sports season is slowly coming to life as the snow melts off of the fields and tracks in the area. The Rebels softball team was excited to get onto the field and play Cook County with a resounding 19-0 win. “It was a no hitter, but not a perfect game as there was one error,” said Kelly Goeb, head coach. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarlys E. JohnsonRebel alum Big Ten Champion, NCAA indoor nationals participantLocal roads affected by floodingTick season is near, learn how to prevent a biteKaren L. FoxWho will transport our kids?Adventures in Africa, horseback riding, sharks and tigers, oh my!Emergency county commissioner meeting scheduledVolunteers provide important services, equipmentAmerican Pickers to film in Minnesota Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.