Rebels softball finished for the year, ending with a section 7A title and third place in the MSHSL State Tournament. The tournament took place over two days, and the Lady Rebels fought hard on day one for a chance at the championship game for the second year in a row on day two. The Moose Lake Willow River’s softball team was ranked third in the state Class A softball tournament held in Mankato at Caswell Field. Their first game was against the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds, a random draw. The Rebels defeated the Greyhounds 7-2. The Rebels played Badger/Green Bush-Middle River Gators in the semi-finals. Gators won 2-1, sending the Rebels to the third-place bracket and Gators to the championship. The Rebels came out on top 6-0 to become the third-place team in the state Class A. The Gators were second and the champions were Edgerton/SW MN Christian.
“It was expected for our team to return to the state tournament, but we all knew it had to be earned.” said senior pitcher Sarah Christy “It felt very rewarding getting to go back down to Mankato because of all the work I have and my team have put in. It couldn’t have been a better way to end my career as a Rebel.”
MLWR vs NEW ULM CATHEDRAL 7-2
The first game the Rebels played was against the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds. A scoreless game until the top of the fourth inning, the Greyhounds struck first scoring one run. The Lady Rebels responded right back in the bottom of the fourth with five runs after a series of singles, a double by Jorja Jusczak and a triple by Mackenzie Hoffmann.
The Rebels started off the game with a hit from Hallie Klavu and Sarah Christy hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Sandra Ribich got to first on a fielder’s choice. The inning ended with a score of 5-1, but the Rebels gained two more before the seventh inning, where the Greyhounds were able to score one more.
“(The game) was a big win for us.” says Head Coach Kelly Goeb. “We hit the ball well and were able to get over the nervousness of being at state.”
The Rebels won 7-2 with 11 hits. At least eight of the nine players in the line-up got a hit. A. Hoffmann was in the circle for all seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned run) on three hits.
“State is always an unforgettable experience,” said senior Hannah Roach.
The victory moved the Rebels on to the semi-final game against the Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Gators.
“Going to state was a goal since the beginning of the season. To be able to reach that goal and place in state feels like such an accomplishment and will forever be something that I will cherish and remember.” said senior pitcher Alexis Hoffmann “There were so many memories made these last couple days, and I wouldn’t want to end my last season any other way.”
MLWR vs BADGER/GREEN BUSH-MIDDLE RIVER 1-2
The semi-finals didn’t start until 8:15 p.m. under the lights against Badger/ Green Bush-Middle River Gators, the number two ranked state team. The team was from Section 8A in the Agassiz Valley Conference with an overall record of 26-2.
The Gators were a much tougher team for the Rebels than the Greyhounds were. With senior Sarah Christy on the mound, the Rebels made quick work of the Gators in the top of the first with two strikeouts and a brilliant catch by right-fielder Lily Kahara. In the bottom of the first the Rebels scored their first and only run of the game on an error. After Hallie Klavu stole second, the Gators made an overthrow and Klavu was able to steal all the way home. The Gators responded in the top of the fourth with a double to center field, a walk, and a single to bring in the two runners.
The Rebels had more runners on base the next three but didn’t get them across the plate. The top of the order batters came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but the pitches that were hit resulted in pop flys to end the game. The Rebels were never able to gain traction again after that, and the game ended with the Gators on top, 2-1.
“The second game we didn’t hit as well. We were only able to score one run and left eight runners on base throughout the game.” says Goeb. “We just couldn’t get that hit when we needed it and ended up losing. They were the better team that night.”
Christy pitched the entire game allowing five hits. The loss moved the Rebels to the third-place game on Friday.
MLWR vs UPSALA 6-0
The Lady Rebels played Upsala for third place on day two of the tournament and came out victorious with a score of 6-0. The Upsala Cardinals faced the Rebels, with A. Hoffmann and Christy sharing duties in the pitching circle, getting 13 strikeouts. Each pitcher allowed one hit, no runs and no walks. Five of the starting line-up players for Upsala struck out each time at the plate. Consistent pitching and strikeout totals were the key to the victories for the Rebels all year long.
“We came back with a vengeance and hit the ball with three doubles, a triple and a home run on that game.” Goeb said. “Our pitchers were great, with Alexis and Sarah splitting that game and combining for a total of 13 strikeouts. We ended up taking third place which is a great season.”
The Rebels scored in the first inning. Klavu was on base when Ribich came to the plate slamming a double which turned into a homerun scoring Klavu. In the third inning, Ribich scored on her second double of the game. Jorja Jusczak hit a triple in the sixth. Rebels aggressive base running has been winning games for them.
Defensively MacKenzie Hoffmann made the play of the game when on third base, she laid out, almost touching the dugout, to catch a foul ball near the fencing. In the section playoffs in Cloquet, catcher Madison Wasche, had a similar grab by the backstop fence. Hannah Roach, out in center field near the fence, late in the game, with great speed, made a spectacular grab to keep Upsala scoreless.
“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity of our team going to the state tournament back to back years.” said Roach “This year wasn’t the outcome that we wanted and worked for all season long. However, we earned all that we worked for and proved what our team can do in the third place game of the tournament.”
The Rebel players and coaches were presented with the third-place trophy. Tonya Benzie and Mark Carlson assisted Goeb in the dugout and on the field. Rebels finished the season 23-4.
