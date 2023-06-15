 Rebels softball finished for the year, ending with a section 7A title and third place in the MSHSL State Tournament. The tournament took place over two days, and the Lady Rebels fought hard on day one for a chance at the championship game for the second year in a row on day two. The Moose Lake Willow River’s softball team was ranked third in the state Class A softball tournament held in Mankato at Caswell Field. Their first game was against the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds, a random draw. The Rebels defeated the Greyhounds 7-2. The Rebels played Badger/Green Bush-Middle River Gators in the semi-finals. Gators won 2-1, sending the Rebels to the third-place bracket and Gators to the championship. The Rebels came out on top 6-0 to become the third-place team in the state Class A. The Gators were second and the champions were Edgerton/SW MN Christian. 

“It was expected for our team to return to the state tournament, but we all knew it had to be earned.” said senior pitcher Sarah Christy “It felt very rewarding getting to go back down to Mankato because of all the work I have and my team have put in. It couldn’t have been a better way to end my career as a Rebel.” 

