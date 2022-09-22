Field supervisor, Daryl Herzog, had the Frank Magdziarz Football Field in Willow River in great-for-playing-on condition on Friday, Sept. 16. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin players were already on the field, when the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels came onto the field with a cadence indicting they were ready for the competition. GNK is in Section 7AAA and already lost to Deer River and Hinckley-Finlayson this season.  

 On the Section 7AA Rebels first possession, Kaden Robbins took the ball in for a 78-yard touchdown on his birthday. Jaxsyn Schmidt ran it in for the two-point conversion. Schmidt would score again on a 73-yard-run with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Robbins took it in for the two-point conversion. Rebels led 16-0 at the close of the first quarter. 

