Field supervisor, Daryl Herzog, had the Frank Magdziarz Football Field in Willow River in great-for-playing-on condition on Friday, Sept. 16. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin players were already on the field, when the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels came onto the field with a cadence indicting they were ready for the competition. GNK is in Section 7AAA and already lost to Deer River and Hinckley-Finlayson this season.
On the Section 7AA Rebels first possession, Kaden Robbins took the ball in for a 78-yard touchdown on his birthday. Jaxsyn Schmidt ran it in for the two-point conversion. Schmidt would score again on a 73-yard-run with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Robbins took it in for the two-point conversion. Rebels led 16-0 at the close of the first quarter.
After a of couple penalties on the Rebels to start the second quarter, (a horse collar tackle, and movement on the line) Schmidt scored again on a 39-yard reverse. Robbins was stopped on the two-point conversion. Rebels were in the lead 22-0.
Nick Jusczak sacked the GNK’s quarterback. On fourth and 11, the GNK Titans dropped the snap on the 35-yard line. With 3:20 left until halftime, Schmidt scored his third touchdown on a 29-yard run. An incomplete pass on the two-point conversion gave the Rebels the lead 28-0.
With a minute to go until halftime, Titans quarterback, Derek Gibeau, threw a 21-yard pass in the end zone to make it 28-6.
With 39 seconds left in the half, Schmidt went 59 yards, avoiding tackles, for his fourth touchdown to put the Rebels up 34-6 at the buzzer.
To start the second half, the Titans had a short kick-off to the 44-yard line. Schmidt had a great 11-yard run for a first down. Neumann was under center on the 35-yard line, passed it to Robbins for six in the end zone. Dawson Mortensen took it in for the two-point conversion. Rebels in the lead 42-6.
Titans were well-coached and executed their plays precisely, but the Rebel defense contained them. On the next series of downs, the Titans ran right up the middle but were stopped by Owen Loew, Jimmy Walker, Austin Johnson, and Juszcak. Luke Dewey was under center with pitches to Loew, Mortensen, Levi Mikrot, and Parker Samarzia. With 3:06 left in third quarter, second down, five to go, on the Titans’ 44-yard line, Dewey ran a keeper, avoided getting tackled, and sprinted down the Titans’ sidelines for the touchdown. Walker ran with him blocking his way. Rebels led 48-6. Reese Bode kicked off to the Titans.
The fourth quarter began with the clock on running time because of the score. Robbie Roach, Jackson Walker, Eli Youngs, and Samarzia were in on the defensive stops. The Titans starters got the ball down field and John Duffy took it in for six. They made the two-point conversion making the score 38-14 with 7:03 left in the game.
The Rebels got the ball back and Eli Youngs was under center. Roach took the kick-off return 14-yards. Youngs took the squad down to the Titans’ four-yard line and took a knee with 1:06 left in the game. On fourth down, a few yards from the goal, the Rebels took a delay of game penalty to run out the clock with the victory of 48-14.
“The Rebel coaches and players did a good job,” said James Bohaty, assistant coach. “We need to work on our kick offs. We need to shore up by the goal.”
Schmidt rushed for 261-yards on six attempts; Robbins 84-yards on five attempts, Dewey 44-yards on one attempt, Loew 21-yards on three attempts, and Samarzia 52-yards on four attempts. Neumann was three for six in the air for 96-yards, Robbins had 66-yards of those yards and Loew 30-yards. On defense, Youngs and Jakob Mossberg had four solo tackles, two assists; JP Mesojedec three solos, five assists; Jusczak three solos, four assists, two sacks, two tackles for a loss; Johnson two solos, four assists, one sack, one tackle for a loss; Oliver Eckerman three solos, three assists; Dewey, Loew, Walker, PJ Frisch, and Roach had 2 solos and several assists.
“These kids seem to get along really well,” said Head Coach Dave Louzek. “They are good kids, very coachable. They listen and do what we are trying to teach them.”
The Rebels will be on the road Friday, Sept. 23, playing on the Crosby-Ironton Rangers turf at 7 p.m. The Rebels next home game will start at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30 and is Alumni Night.
