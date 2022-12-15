The first home game for the Moose Lake/ Willow River Rebels at the Willow River School was a tough fought battle against the Rock Ridge Wolverines. Rock Ridge is a new team consisting of students from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert. They are combining schools and have built a new school, but are not moved into the building until next school year. At that time, Rock Ridge will move up to Class AAA.
Rock Ridge outscored the Rebels in the first half by 10, but in the second half the Rebels outscored them by nine. At the final buzzer Rock Ridge won the game 68-67.
“They are a very good team, probably in the top five in our section,” said Coach Paul Dewey. “In the first half, we were not getting back on defense and we gave up quite a few easy buckets. They shot the lights out in the first half because we weren’t contesting their shots.”
Rock Ridge player Grant Hansen brought the ball down the floor and scored nine points Tuesday. “Their point guard is super quick and was able to drive and kick and we weren’t contesting their three-point shots,” said Coach Dewey. “In the second half we were down by 16, but we battled back and had a chance to win it at the end, unfortunately our four-foot shot to win it, went in and out and we took the loss.”
Adam Neumann led all players scoring with 23 points, eight rebounds and one assist, Nolan Nelson had 13 points and five rebounds, while Jimmy Walker scored 10 points with five rebounds and five assists. Owen Loew scored nine points with two rebounds and two assists, Luke Dewey two points, five rebounds and five assists, Eli Youngs two points, three rebounds and a single assist, and Reese Bode with eight points and five rebounds. The Rebels made six threes and the Wolverines had eight threes. MLWR shot 24 free throws, making 13.
“We will learn from this game and hopefully the next time we face them we’ll correct our errors,” said Coach Dewey. “I was impressed by the grit of our team and the ability to come back being down 16 in the second half, but I am still disappointed that we lost.”
The Rebels headed north to play the Aitkin Gobblers on Thursday, taking charge of the court right away and winning 68-37. Rebels scored 34 points each half.
“Defensively we were ready to go from the tip, and I thought we played a great game of team basketball,” said Coach Dewey. “During the first five minutes of the second half we were able to dominate them defensively and confuse them defensively with a series of alternating sets.”
Neumann was the scoring leader with 22, Luke Dewey 11, Nelson 10, Youngs nine, Walker seven, Loew five, and Bode four. The Rebels improved at the line sinking 12 of their 18 free throws. The team pulled down 32 rebounds and had 15 steals. Eleven Rebel players saw time on the court.
Offensively I thought we played well as a team, but we still have things to work on,” shared Coach Dewey. “We were able to run our set plays effectively and get quite a few easy buckets. I was happy with the team win.”
The Rebels V/JV will play a double-header with the girls at Cook County on Friday, Dec. 16 with earlier start times of 4:45/6:15 p.m. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, they will travel to Mesabi East in Aurora for the last game before the holiday.
On Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 28, 29, and 30 the Rebel boys’ and girls’ teams will be playing in the St. Cloud Cathedral Holiday tournament. Wednesday the boys play St. Cloud
Cathedral at 7 p.m. Thursday they take on Litchfield at 12:30 p.m. and Friday they face Melrose at 12:30 p.m. The girls play the same teams as the boys an hour-and-half before the boys’ games.
