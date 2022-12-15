bb

The first home game for the Moose Lake/ Willow River Rebels at the Willow River School was a tough fought battle against the Rock Ridge Wolverines. Rock Ridge is a new team consisting of students from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert. They are combining schools and have built a new school, but are not moved into the building until next school year. At that time, Rock Ridge will move up to Class AAA. 

 Rock Ridge outscored the Rebels in the first half by 10, but in the second half the Rebels outscored them by nine. At the final buzzer Rock Ridge won the game 68-67. 

