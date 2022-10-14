Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ football team went south for their road trip game at Braham. The Braham Bombers had four wins, scoring 60 points against Barnum, and only one loss. Coach Dave Louzek said Thursday night that they had a game plan. The  plan worked because Braham didn’t get on the scoreboard until there were three minutes left in the third quarter when Lyle Nelson caught a 49-yard pass from Jake Tepley. The Bombers scored again in the fourth quarter with 4:50 minutes left in the game. Gavon Schroeder caught an 18-yard pass from Tepley.  

The MLWR squad scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth quarter, winning 48-12. Their student fan section was dressed in camouflage clothing. Every time the Rebels scored the fans would sound their ringing quacks blown from their duck calls. Two girls would fall to the floor of the bleachers and do push-ups equal to the Rebels score while the crowd counted. The push-ups became difficult in the third quarter when the Rebels had 40 points. 

