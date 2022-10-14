Moose Lake Willow River Rebels’ football team went south for their road trip game at Braham. The Braham Bombers had four wins, scoring 60 points against Barnum, and only one loss. Coach Dave Louzek said Thursday night that they had a game plan. The plan worked because Braham didn’t get on the scoreboard until there were three minutes left in the third quarter when Lyle Nelson caught a 49-yard pass from Jake Tepley. The Bombers scored again in the fourth quarter with 4:50 minutes left in the game. Gavon Schroeder caught an 18-yard pass from Tepley.
The MLWR squad scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth quarter, winning 48-12. Their student fan section was dressed in camouflage clothing. Every time the Rebels scored the fans would sound their ringing quacks blown from their duck calls. Two girls would fall to the floor of the bleachers and do push-ups equal to the Rebels score while the crowd counted. The push-ups became difficult in the third quarter when the Rebels had 40 points.
Braham started out the game on the first set of downs with an offsides penalty and a fumble that they recovered. On their fourth down, Owen Loew recovered their second fumble of the series.
MLWR’s first series of downs, Jaxsyn Schmidt ran for a 52-yard touchdown.
On the next possession the Bombers on second down and six, they went to the air. Jimmy Walker picked off their pass.
Dawson Mortensen ran it in for six on fourth and one from the 11-yard line. Jakob Mossberg caught Adam Neumann’s pass for the two-point conversion. Rebels led 14-0.
Schmidt got his second touchdown with a minute left in the first quarter giving the Rebels a 20-0 lead.
MLWR worked the clock, getting six first downs, reaching the Bombers one-yard line. Neumann threw to Walker in the end zone to make the halftime score 26-0.
In the third quarter, the Rebels were on their own 29-yard line, when Kaden Robbins ran back a 70-yard touchdown. Jakob Mossberg caught Neumann’s pass in the end zone for the two-point conversion. Rebels led 34-0. Neumann threw a 40-yard pass to Loew for another touchdown. Eagles led 40-0.
The third quarter had five minutes left before the buzzer when the Bombers got their first touchdown. The Braham sound system blasted out the sounds of an overhead jet airplane that seemed so authentic it made fans look to the sky.
Rebels got the ball back with three minutes left in the third quarter. Luke Dewey was under center. The line had a couple offsides penalties. Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Braham got the ball back and scored with 4:50 left in the game. Rebels took their turn with Ely Youngs under center. Freshman running back, Parker Samarzia, ran it into the end zone and Levi Mikrot scored the two-point conversion with two minutes left in the contest. Rebels won 48-12 and everyone got into the action.
The Rebels finished with 537 yards to Braham’s 188 and 21 first downs to nine for the Bombers. Schmidt rushed for 170 yards, Samarzia 87, Loew 85, Robbins 73, Dewey and Olavi Leino 19, and Mikrot 15. Ole Reinhold kicked off eight times for 268 yards. Neumann was 4/5 passing 60 yards and two touchdowns. JP Mesojedec led the Rebels with four tackles. Schmidt, Loew, Walker, Zach Danelski had 2/1 assist, Luke Danelski and Leino two, Mikrot 1/4 assists, Mossberg 1/2 assists, Dewey, Mortensen, Youngs, Michah Thompson, Oliver Eckerman and Samarzia 1/1 assist, and Robbins, Nick Jusczak, Noah Williams one.
Rebels 7AA will play Hinckley-Finlayson at the Berquist Football Field In Hinckley for their Homecoming on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m.
Rebels’ 5-1 are ranked (QRF) 13th out of the 54 Class AA programs in Minnesota. H-F is ranked 34. Minneapolis North and Barnesville are first and second. H-F (3-3) defeated East Central, Mille Lacs, and Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin. They lost to Crosby-Ironton 43-0, International Falls 49-48, and Rush City 14-8.
