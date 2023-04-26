Moose Lake Willow River’s baseball team got one scheduled game in, dodging the rain and snow. All the other games on the schedule have been rescheduled. MLWR out-hit Barnum five to four, but it wasn’t enough in the 6-2 loss on Tuesday at the City of Moose Lake’s field with snow piled up behind the catcher by the backstop. Tyler Juhl, Luke Dewey and Caden Privette are the captains of this years’ varsity squad.  

 Juhl was on the mound. Reese Bode and Juhl led the team with two hits each. Joey Steen got the fifth hit. Juhl and Dewey were base-runners on walks.  

