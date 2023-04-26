Moose Lake Willow River’s baseball team got one scheduled game in, dodging the rain and snow. All the other games on the schedule have been rescheduled. MLWR out-hit Barnum five to four, but it wasn’t enough in the 6-2 loss on Tuesday at the City of Moose Lake’s field with snow piled up behind the catcher by the backstop. Tyler Juhl, Luke Dewey and Caden Privette are the captains of this years’ varsity squad.
Juhl was on the mound. Reese Bode and Juhl led the team with two hits each. Joey Steen got the fifth hit. Juhl and Dewey were base-runners on walks.
The visitors, Barnum Bombers, were up to bat to start the game. An error scored one run for Barnum. The Rebels had their chance to bat in the bottom of the first, and tied the score, 1-1 when P.J Frisch grounded out, scoring one run. Innings two, four, six and seven were scoreless for both teams.
Barnum took the lead with five runs in the third inning. Murray Salzer singled, scoring one run. Connor Willis grounded out scoring one run, and Connor Blake singled, on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Juhl took the loss on the mound for the Rebels and Brayden Carlson got the win for the Bombers. The Rebels had four errors to Barnum’s two.
The Rebels travel to South Ridge and Rock Ridge on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.
