Rebels defenseman, Hallie Klavu, takes the puck down the boards in the third period of the rival game with neighboring CEC Lumberjacks. Klavu got the winning goal in overtime after the Lumberjacks tied the game in the last minutes of the third period..
Junior forward, Megan Hattenberger takes the puck down the boards during the game against CEC.
Mallory Hartl knocks the puck away after a shot on net from Lumberjack Erin Loeb during the Rebels home game. The Rebels continue their winning streak after an overtime win against CEC.
The Rebels girls hockey team continue their early season winning streak with a win over neighboring CEC Lumberjacks, marking four wins and one loss.
“CEC is a rivalry game for us and we look forward to playing them every year,” said Head Coach Reilly Fawcett. “It was an all around team win for us. We knew that we had to play our best game in all three zones.”
She said that the two teams have a similar level of playing ability and work ethic.
Forward Gracie Hartl scored the first goal of the game in the first period, then a power play goal at the beginning of the second period when Lumberjack Gwen Lilly headed to the penalty box with a two minute minor for body checking. Hartl was assisted by Megan Hattenberger and Sandra Ribich.
“Our girls have pushed themselves throughout the off season and it definitely shows,” said Fawcett. “We are quicker and stronger than last year. A lot of our younger girls are stepping into bigger roles.”
The third period was marked by several penalties for both teams, including Autumn Painovich for tripping and Jorja Jusczak for body checking.
“There were parts in the game where we didn’t play to our full potential,” said Mallory Hartl, goalie. “But we were able to fight through it and pull out the win.”
Lumberjack Allie Jones also made a trip to the penalty box for tripping in the third period.
“We let down a little bit in the last half of the third period,” said Fawcett. “Cloquet is a fast and hard working team, so we have to credit them for battling back in the last period.”
Rebel center Sandra Ribich agreed.
“I think we definitely played hard,” said Ribich. “Not to our best potential as our team was battling some sickness, which was tough. Coach Fawcett always tells us that good teams find a way to win and that’s exactly what we did.”
Reese Kuklinski scored for the Lumberjacks at 12:13 in the third. She was assisted by Emma Parks. A few minutes later, Erin Loeb scored the tying goal with assists from Reese Kuklinski and Emily Litchke.
“I think that both teams have a lot of skill, but it came down to who wanted it more that night,” said Ribich.
The game went into an eight minute overtime period. Shortly after it began, Jorja Jusczak headed to the sin bin for body checking and a few minutes later Hallie Klavu scored the winning goal for the excited Rebels team.
“I thought our girls played really well, but it’s early in the season,” said Fawcett. “There’s still a lot of things that we have to hash out. I’m looking forward to taking this team on later in the season.”
Mallory Hartl had 24 saves, while Lumberjack goalie Araya Kiminski had 16 saves.
