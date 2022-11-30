The Rebels girls hockey team continue their early season winning streak with a win over neighboring CEC Lumberjacks, marking four wins and one loss.

“CEC is a rivalry game for us and we look forward to playing them every year,” said Head Coach Reilly Fawcett. “It was an all around team win for us. We knew that we had to play our best game in all three zones.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0