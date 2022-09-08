The Hermantown Hawks 4A and the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels 2A football teams have played each other eight times since 2013. They didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID. The Rebels are 4-4 in those games with a two-game winning streak, winning 26-19 in 2019 and 28-21 in 2021. Their overall record is 5-5 with the Hawks.
It was the Hawks turn to come to the Willow River football field, which was in shipshape condition for the season opening contest. The boosters had the 50/50 table and pre-game tail gating ready; the PTO was manning the concessions and Tom Brabec was seated in the announcer’s booth. The senior banners were hung up, as well as the Gateway Clinic/St. Luke’s/Lake Area Therapy banner as they provide sports medicine services to MLWR. St. Luke’s trainer, Alex Willette, and Chris Ketchmark were down on the field. Joey Steen and Matt Neidzielski were up on the top shelf of the tower, ready for filming. The ambulance was on the sidelines in case of an injury and the TV station’s camera person was filming. MLWR cheerleaders were in front of the student section. The chain gang, Scott Danelski, Todd Danelski, Guyal Nelson, Ted Shaw, and Clayton Olean were back in position on the west sidelines. The managers, Dallas Johnson, Adelyn Szczyrbak, Emma Ballantine, and Connor Beise had the water bottles and cooler ready in anticiaption for the first home game. The five referees were on the field talking to the Rebel captains, Jackson Thompson, Jimmy Walker, JP Mesojedec, and Luke Danelski, and Hawks captains Josh Muehlbauer and Rocco Erickson. The Hawks’ team had 35 members (14 seniors) and the Rebels had 49 (10 seniors) on their rosters. Everyone stood for the National Anthem and it was game time.
Mason Humphreys kicked off to Rebel Kaden Robbins, taking it to Rebels’ 28-yard line. The ball went back and forth until the 3:43 left in the first quarter, when a 38-yard pass from Alex Schott, was caught for the first Hawks touchdown. Humphreys’ kick was good for the 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, with 9:25 left until halftime, third-down and eight, the Hawks in shot gun, Schott had his pass tipped away by Thompson. Humphreys kicked a 34-yard field goal to put the Hawks up 10-0. The next series for the Rebels, quarterback Adam Neumann handed off to Thompson, running it up the center for a 66-yard TD. The two-point conversion failed, score Hawks 10-6. The Hawks on the 48-yard line, Schott pitches it to Erickson, who was hit by Dawson Mortensen, then a holding call on the Hawks. Thompson intercepted a pass with 5:12 left until the half, and returned it 44-yards for six. Thompson ran in the two-point conversion. Rebels led 14-10. With 32 seconds left, the Hawks spiked the ball on the 7-yard line. Schott threw a pass to the left side for a 6-yard touchdown, Humphreys kick was good, Hawks led 17-14 at the half.
The Hawks drive took almost the whole third quarter and was scoreless.
The fourth quarter started with a Hawks touchdown and a bobbled snap. Hawks led 23-14. A sack and 12 men on the field penalty for the Rebels and the Hawks had the ball back. Hawks Zach Thorsten took it in for six and the two-point conversion was good. Hawks led 31-14. Rebels ball but they were unable to get anything going, with illegal procedure penalty, incomplete pass, and a sack, Hawks got the ball back and ran out the clock. Final score was Hawks 31 Rebels 14.
Hermantown’s Peyton Menzel caught nine of Schott’s passes for 70 receiving yards. Muehlbauer had 67 yards on 12 carries for the Hawks.
For the Rebels, Thompson rushed for 115 yards on 11 attempts and Jaxsyn Schmidt rushed for 17 on four attempts. Jimmy Walker had 48-yards on a reception from Neumann. Luke Dewey led in tackles with seven solo/two assists, Jakob Mossberg was second with 5/5, Thompson with 4/5, Jaxsyn Schmidt had 3/1, Luke Danelski had three solo tackles, Mortensen 2/2. Walker 2/6, and JP Mesojedec had one solo and four assists.
The MLWR Rebels football teams are coming off their 11th undefeated regular season in program history and their 15th state playoff appearance in 2021 under Head Coach Dave Louzek.
“It’s good for our kids to see what they need to work on. They will come out of this just fine.” said Louzek. “In fact, they will come out better. They know what they have to work on.”
The Rebels play at International Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
