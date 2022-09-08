The Hermantown Hawks 4A and the Moose Lake Willow River Rebels 2A football teams have played each other eight times since 2013. They didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID. The Rebels are 4-4 in those games with a two-game winning streak, winning 26-19 in 2019 and 28-21 in 2021. Their overall record is 5-5 with the Hawks.  

 It was the Hawks turn to come to the Willow River football field, which was in shipshape condition for the season opening contest. The boosters had the 50/50 table and pre-game tail gating ready; the PTO was manning the concessions and Tom Brabec was seated in the announcer’s booth. The senior banners were hung up, as well as the Gateway Clinic/St. Luke’s/Lake Area Therapy banner as they provide sports medicine services to MLWR. St. Luke’s trainer, Alex Willette, and Chris Ketchmark were down on the field. Joey Steen and Matt Neidzielski were up on the top shelf of the tower, ready for filming. The ambulance was on the sidelines in case of an injury and the TV station’s camera person was filming. MLWR cheerleaders were in front of the student section.  The chain gang, Scott Danelski, Todd Danelski, Guyal Nelson, Ted Shaw, and Clayton Olean were back in position on the west sidelines. The managers, Dallas Johnson, Adelyn Szczyrbak, Emma Ballantine, and Connor Beise had the water bottles and cooler ready in anticiaption for the first home game. The five referees were on the field talking to the Rebel captains, Jackson Thompson, Jimmy Walker, JP Mesojedec, and Luke Danelski, and Hawks captains Josh Muehlbauer and Rocco Erickson. The Hawks’ team had 35 members (14 seniors) and the Rebels had 49 (10 seniors) on their rosters. Everyone stood for the National Anthem and it was game time.  

