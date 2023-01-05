Despite being a Holiday week, the Lady Rebels were very active through it all. The Thursday before Christmas break, ML/WR took on the Rock Ridge Wolverines (formerly Virginia and Eveleth). The Rebels struck first with a two point jumper from Madison Wasche. The Rebels were able to stay with the Wolverines early on in the first half, but Rock Ridge slowly started to heat up in the shooting and defending arena. The three pointers started to fall for the Wolverines and they took advantage of the ML/WR turnovers. The Wolverines took a halftime lead 38-8 into the locker room.

The second half of the Rebels/ Wolverines game was all Rock Ridge. The Rebels were outscored 26-7 in the stanza as Rock Ridge ended up winning 64-15.

