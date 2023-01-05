Despite being a Holiday week, the Lady Rebels were very active through it all. The Thursday before Christmas break, ML/WR took on the Rock Ridge Wolverines (formerly Virginia and Eveleth). The Rebels struck first with a two point jumper from Madison Wasche. The Rebels were able to stay with the Wolverines early on in the first half, but Rock Ridge slowly started to heat up in the shooting and defending arena. The three pointers started to fall for the Wolverines and they took advantage of the ML/WR turnovers. The Wolverines took a halftime lead 38-8 into the locker room.
The second half of the Rebels/ Wolverines game was all Rock Ridge. The Rebels were outscored 26-7 in the stanza as Rock Ridge ended up winning 64-15.
Madison Wasche lead all Rebel scorers with 11 points and Hannah Roach and Lexi Anderson added two each.
“I thought that our defense this game was maybe one of our best performances as a team we have had so far,” said Zak Mathson, head coach. “All I know is that every game we are getting better.”
Other action for the Rebels during the holiday break were the alumni game, (Tuesday, Dec. 27) which pitted alums from previous years against the varsity players of the current season and the holiday tournament at St. Cloud Cathedral, in St. Cloud.
In the alumni game, the current Rebels controlled the first half of the alumni game with a half time score of 28-20 but the alumni gathered together to put pressure on the current varsity in the second half and ended up winning 44-37.
‘”It is always fun to play with current Rebel players,” said Kim Larson Davidson, former Rebel player. “While it may be alumni vs current players, we are there to encourage the current team. Always nice to hit the court once a Rebel always a Rebel.”
To end the week, Moose Lake/Willow River played three games at St. Cloud Cathedral
(Dec 28-30) in the Crusaders’ annual tournament. The Rebels took on St. Cloud Cathedral, Litchfield and Melrose in the three day event and lost all three games (51-16, 52,-25 and 55-31 respectively).
“I think our defense is continually getting better with each game,” said varsity player Shannon Granquist. “All we need to do is get our shots to start falling.”
Shannon Granquist and Hannah Roach were selected to represent the Rebels in the all tournament team of 2022.
The second half of the Lady Rebels’ season begins Thursday, Jan. 5 against the Wrenshall Wrens in Moose Lake.
