The Braham Bombers visited the Lady Rebels in Moose Lake and defeated them 76-40. The Braham girls basketball team started their game out in a press, which ML/WR has struggled with all year and caused turnovers which gave the Bombers a quick 9-0 lead. Hannah Roach sank a 15 footer off a cross court pass from Jenna Beck, to put the Rebels on the board, but a Rebel foul gave the Bombers a chance to answer at the free throw line, which they did. The teams traded buckets, with additional scoring by Madison Wasche and Jenna Beck to bring the Rebels within 6 (16-10) but turnovers and poor passing lead to Braham pushing their lead out to 21-10. Braham took advantage of the Rebel miscues and cold spell by hitting three pointers and easy layups to add to their total (34-10) before Lexi Anderson scored for MLWR (34-12). Jenna Beck went half at the free throw line and Hannah Roach added two to complete the Rebel scoring at 15 in the first half. Braham took a 47-15 point lead into the locker room.
“We had a few nice plays on the inside and a couple nice drives the first half,” said Rachelle Wasche, assistant coach. “We had a nice team half time chat which got us going in the second half for a nice come back for a bit”.
Hannah Roach started out the Rebel second half scoring with two quick inside buckets off the back board (47-19) but MLWR went cold again. Lexi Kliniski and Roach, however, broke the stalemate with back to back layups and Kliniski hit another bank shot under the bucket off a nice pass from Izzy Witz (54-25). Roach went 3/4 at the free throw line to make the score 54-28 and Shannon Granquist stole the ball on the Bomber end of the court and hit a three point bucket off a Roach pass (54-31). Roach hit a three after a Bomber trip down on their end yielded no points(54-34). MLWR added six more points for the half. Braham won convincingly 76-40.
The Cook County game that was scheduled on Dec.16 was moved to Feb. 13 in Grand Marais due to the blizzard.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.