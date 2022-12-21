The Braham Bombers visited the Lady Rebels in Moose Lake and defeated them 76-40. The Braham girls basketball team started their game out in a press, which ML/WR has struggled with all year and caused turnovers which gave the Bombers a quick 9-0 lead. Hannah Roach sank a 15 footer off a cross court pass from Jenna Beck, to put the Rebels on the board, but a Rebel foul gave the Bombers a chance to answer at the free throw line, which they did. The teams traded buckets, with additional scoring by Madison Wasche and Jenna Beck to bring the Rebels within 6 (16-10) but turnovers and poor passing lead to Braham pushing their lead out to 21-10. Braham took advantage of the Rebel miscues and cold spell by hitting three pointers and easy layups to add to their total (34-10) before Lexi Anderson scored for MLWR (34-12). Jenna Beck went half at the free throw line and Hannah Roach added two to complete the Rebel scoring at 15 in the first half. Braham took a 47-15 point lead into the locker room.

“We had a few nice plays on the inside and a couple nice drives the first half,” said Rachelle Wasche, assistant coach. “We had a nice team half time chat which got us going in the second half for a nice come back for a bit”. 

